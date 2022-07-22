July 20, 2022
Adeline E. Pawelk, 93, of Winsted and formerly of Hutchinson died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. The Rev. Kevin Oster will officiate. Interment will follow at Winsted Public Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Chilson Funeral Home on Sunday, July 24. Readers will be Morgen Juncewski and Daniel Juncewski. Honorary casket bearers are her granddaughters, Bobbie Jo Stai, Pam Juncewski, Michelle Lahr, Crystal Thompson and Rosanna Mickolichek. Casket bearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons, Daniel Juncewski, Brandon Pawelk, Jared Pawelk, Jacob Winters, Zachary Stai, Nicklaus Juncewski, Kaden Lahr and Anthony Lahr.
Adeline Eva Taylor was born on Nov. 23, 1928 in Maple Plain, the daughter of Carl and Martha (Wagner) Taylor.
Adeline was baptized in the Lutheran faith on June 17, 1936 and confirmed on April 30, 1944 at the Lyndale Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Adeline graduated from the Hennepin County Rural School District on June 14, 1945.
Adeline Taylor was united in marriage to (the love of her life) Glennard Pawelk on June 19, 1947, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in New Germany. Adeline and Glennard farmed near Lake Ida for many years. They sold the farm in 1997 and purchased a townhouse in Hutchinson. Glennard Pawelk preceded his wife in death on July 19, 2005.
Adeline worked at Tonka Toys in Mound for over 20 years and retired from Washington Scientific in Long Lake. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. She liked horseback riding, traveling, and dancing. She loved spending time with family baking, cooking, and quilting.
Survived by her children, Jeanette Pavlish, Dale Pawelk, and Sandra (Louie) Juncewski, her grandchildren, BobbieJo (Shawn) Stai, Carl (Rachael) Pavlish, Daniel (Cindy) Juncewski, Jeffery Juncewski, Brian Juncewski, Pam Juncewski, Michelle (Ronnie) Lahr, Brandon and Jared Pawelk, Crystal (Chris) Thompson, and Rosanna (Colby) Mickolichek; her great grandchildren, Kayla (Jason) Fetchenhier, Jacob (Josephine) Winters, Zachary Stai, Justin Holtberg, Nicklaus, Seth, Morgen, Braxton, Lauren and Katrina Juncewski, McKail Hertzog, Kaden and Anthony Lahr, Savanna Pawelk, Jonathan Pavlish, Haley, Harley, and Healey Peterson, Ian, Mason and Gage Thompson, and Cole Toenjes; and her great-great grandchildren, Colby Harrison, Rylie Fetchenhier, Thane and Cayde Winters, Kolten Stai, and Tatum Holtberg; her sister, Doris Splettstoeszer; her sisters-in-law, Joan and Barb Pawelk and Priscilla Sievert; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Adeline was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Martha Taylor; her son, Lennard (Debbie) Pawelk; son-in-law, Raymond Pavlish; brother Earl Taylor; sister Bernice (Willard) Pawelk; brothers-in-law, DeLoyd (Elaine) Pawelk, Orville (Bonnie) Pawelk, Eldon Pawelk, Eldor Pawelk, Kenneth (Germaine) Pawelk, Wallace Splettstoeszer and Wayne Sievert.
Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted assisted the family with funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be made at www.chilsonfuneralhome.com