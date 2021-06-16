June 15, 2021
Agnes Anne Fiecke, 87, of rural Silver Lake, passed away Tuesday, June 15, at Hutchinson Health. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. The Rev. Robert Mraz will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. A visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. A Prayer service will be 7:30 p.m. Further visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at the funeral home. Honorary casket bearers will be grandchildren, Jason Fiecke and Shannon Schultz. Casket bearers will be grandchildren, Jenny Fiecke, Stacey Schroeder, Krystal Conklin, Brandon Fiecke, Ryan Fiecke, Briana Schultz, Kyle Schultz and Kasey Odden.
She was born Feb. 25, 1934 in Glencoe the daughter of Peter and Stella (Mochinski) Rozeske. Agnes graduated from Silver Lake High School.
On June 6, 1953, Agnes A. Rozeske and Clemens A. Fiecke were joined in holy marriage at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with four children. Agnes and Clem engaged in dairy farming in Hale Township, McLeod County for many years. She also worked at 3M.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, fishing, puzzles, camping and gardening. She was also a volunteer at St. Mary’s Nursing Home. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Aggie belonged to St. Anne’s Society, American Legion Auxiliary #407 and to the Silver Lake Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Fiecke of Silver Lake, Stephen (Pam) Fiecke of Winsted and Sharon (Paul) Schultz of Silver Lake; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister Margie Mickolichek; special friend: Harvey; and by two sisters-in-law, Leona Fiecke and Joan Fiecke; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Clemens A. Fiecke in 2000; a son Edward Fiecke in 1977; a grandson Timothy Fiecke in 1976; parents; and by a brother-in-law Floyd Mickolichek.
Online condolences may be made to chilsonfuneralhome.com.