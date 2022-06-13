June 6, 2022
Aileen Lois Swanson, 96, died on June 6, 2022, at Lakeside Generation Assisted living in Dassel. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel, with the Rev. Janine Olson officiating. Interment with follow the service at the Dassel Community Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Aileen Lois (Nelson) Swanson was born on April 20, 1926, to Hjalmar and Agnes (Marquardt) Nelson in Meeker County. She, along with her brothers and sisters, grew up on a farm in the Beckville area. She was united in marriage to Kermit Swanson on June 21, 1947. They lived and raised their family on Kermit’s home farm in Collinwood Township from the date of their marriage until 2017.
Aileen loved and cherished family gatherings. Those that knew her know that the more the merrier. Everyone was welcome. Aileen was active with many clubs and organizations in her community starting with groups like Stitch and Chatter. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Dassel. Aileen was a devoted wife for 73 years. She was a welcome sight to staff and residents of both the Lakeside Care Center and the assisted living apartments. She was loved by many and was a surrogate mom and grandma to many. She thoroughly enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She delighted in many activities and loved to see them grow.
Aileen is survived by her daughter Beverly (Dave) Pearson of Dassel; son Bradley (Joanie) Swanson of Pine River; grandchildren, Zach (Kristin) Pearson, Paul (Kristin) Pearson, Briana Swanson, Lindsey (Brian) Bessingpas and Javen (Oby Ballinger) Swanson along with great grandchildren Payten, Reece, Karin, Hannah, Annika, Micah, Luke, Matthew, and Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kermit; her parents; and nine brothers and sisters, Doris, Eunice, Milton, Paul, LeRoy, Marlyn, Orville, Ronald and Laverne.
Memorials should be given to the Gethsemane Lutheran Church Radio Fund or the Dassel area Historical Society.