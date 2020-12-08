Nov. 27, 2020
Al Darrell Bennington, 75, of Glencoe passed away peacefully Nov. 27. The family will hold a funeral the summer of 2021.
Al was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Bemidji to Inez Viola Bennington (Larson) and Albert Walters Bennington. He had a brilliant mind for mechanics and could always be found in his garage working on cars, building trailers and numerous other things. He always had a joke or story for anyone who came over. Blessed with a gift for gab, Al had never met a stranger he couldn’t talk to. He was an Army veteran and loved to share stories of his time serving in Germany. He could be loud, opinionated and feisty, but most importantly, he was kind. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Al is survived by his wife Elizabeth Bennington; daughter Darla (JR) Bauma; son Darrell (Patty) Bennington; grandchildren, Sierra Balster and Jonathan “Albert” Bennington; brother Robert Bennington; and sister Mary Bennington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Eugene; and sister Margaret.
Memorials can be sent to Elizabeth Bennington at 1521 Ford Avenue North, Glencoe, MN 55336.