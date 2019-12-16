Dec. 4, 2019
Alan Douglas Klein Sr., 88, of Prescott, Wisconsin, passed away Dec. 4, at Regina Medical Center after having suffered a massive stroke. A celebration of Alan’s life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Old Ptaceks Event Center, 1449 Orrin Rd., in Prescott, Wisconsin. Private interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City, in the spring.
Alan was born Feb. 8, 1931, in Litchfield, Minnesota, to Arnold and Laura (Olson) Klein. He graduated from Litchfield High School with the Class of 1949. After high school, Alan furthered his education at the University of Minnesota and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He was united in marriage to Joanne Carlson Jan. 2, 1952, in Grove City. The marriage was blessed with three children. Alan was a career John Deere Company man who truly loved his job; he was a division sales manager in Bloomington until his retirement. He lived in a lake home in Grand Rapids for many years following that.
Al learned to fly at the age of 14, he obtained his pilot’s license—thus began his lifelong passion for aviation. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Grand Rapids Chapter. Alan and Joanne loved boating and skiing with family and friends. These passions were passed down to the children and the grandchildren. Al also appreciated new cars. He loved driving around to visit his family and his many, many friends.
Alan will remain in the hearts of his children, Alan Douglas Jr. (Susan) Klein of River Falls, Wisconsin, Charlie (Christy) Klein of Prior Lake and Julie Bliven of Bloomington; grandchildren, Alicia Duerkop, A. Douglas III (Kristen) Klein, Kelsey (Tyler) Bye, Matthew Klein, Erin (Steve) Towey and Andrew (Nicole) Bliven; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Colin, Natalie, McKenna, Bradley and Lucas; brother Philip (Shirley) Klein and many nieces and nephews. He will be forever missed by his beloved dog, Lady.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and his sisters, Tulida (John) Blackford, Laurie (Bert) Nelson and Phyllis (Douglas) Kerr.
