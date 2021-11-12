Nov. 10, 2021
Alan R. Lemke, 57, of Litchfield, died Wednesday Nov. 10, at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., on Monday Nov. 15, at Beckville Lutheran Church rural Litchfield. A visitation will be 4:30-7:30 p.m., Sunday Nov. 14, at Beckville Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Beckville Lutheran Cemetery.
Alan ‘Al’ Richard Lemke, the son of Richard and Emily (Matteson) Lemke, was born in Paynesville, July 25, 1964. He grew up in Rosendale during his childhood and moved to Litchfield where he has lived ever since. Al was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and received his education at Litchfield High School. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Bipes in Watertown, South Dakota, Dec. 28, 1982. He worked for Schlauderaff Implement for many years and was a member of Beckville Lutheran Church. Al loved spending time outdoors and was often found cutting and splitting wood or riding motorcycles. He preferred Harley-Davidson motorcycles, but later found a soft spot for a Cushman scooter that he often drove. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering in the garage with motors and spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren.
Al is survived by his wife Char of Litchfield; children, Carrie (Jeremy) Raasch of Dassel, Jarrid (Kayla) Lemke of Litchfield, and Jammie (Tony) Klobes of Litchfield; grandchildren, Emma, Josie, Nicholas, Maya, Kiza, Jax, Ean, Aycen and Ellie; father Richard Lemke of Litchfield; sister Dawn (Jerry) Weyrauch of Litchfield; brothers-in-law, Brad (Bev) Bipes of Litchfield, Brandon Bipes of Litchfield, Brent Bipes of Litchfield; sisters-in-law, Merry Lemke of Watertown, South Dakota, and Charleen (Chris) Kuechle of Darwin; mother-in-law Lorraine Bipes of Litchfield; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Emily Lemke; father-in-law Delton Bipes; brother Leslie Lemke; and step-mother Evelyn Lemke.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.