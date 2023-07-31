July 20, 2023
Alan Fredrick Schmoll, 43, of Hutchinson, passed away July 20 at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service was Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Glenn Meyer. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace," "In The Garden" and "How Great Thou Art." Honorary urn bearers were Andy Eng, Chris Connelly, Will Van Kley, Adam Busch, Tim Busch, Lynnwood Elliott. Urn bearers were Sarah Heintz and Steve Schmoll.
He was born Feb. 12, 1980, in Hutchinson, the son of Fred and Colleen (Uthof) Schmoll. He was baptized as an infant at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School class of 1998. Alan furthered his education at Mankato State University in Mankato, where he received a bachelor's degree in financial planning.
He was employed with Twin City Business Interiors in Roseville. Later, he moved back to Hutchinson, and was self-employed as a subcontractor.
He lived to fish. In his spare time, he could be found out on his boat or in his fish house reeling in many trophy fish. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Alan is survived by his significant other, Sarah Heintz of Hutchinson; mother, Colleen Schmoll and her husband, Jerry Elliott of Hutchinson; father, Fred Schmoll and his wife, Darlene of Hutchinson; brothers, Steve Schmoll and his wife, Katie of Zimmerman, Lynnwood Elliott and his wife, Michelle of Hermantown; sister, Carla Dummer of Hutchinson; nephews and nieces, Eagan, Anna, and Jack Schmoll, Savannah and Lance Elliott; many other relatives and friends.