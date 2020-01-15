Jan. 12, 2020
Alan Zimmerman, 67, of Brownton died Sunday, Jan. 12, surrounded by his loving wife and four children at his home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Crosspoint Church (1215 Roberts Road) in Hutchinson, with the Rev. Rick Stapleton officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, and Friday one hour prior to the memorial service. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Urn bearers will be Ethan Clemenson, Eli Clemenson and Jerremy Jacobs.
Alan Fredrick Zimmerman was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Glencoe, Minnesota, son of Burton and Ruth (Rickert) Zimmerman. Alan was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. He graduated from Brownton High School in 1970.
On Feb. 18, 1971, Alan enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Constellation as an electronics technician. He completed two tours to Vietnam prior to his honorable discharge in 1974. Shortly after returning home from the service, Alan began studying welding at the community and technical college in Hutchinson.
Alan was united in marriage with Kathy Payne Oct. 4, 1975, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. This union of 44 years was blessed with four children, Laurie, Leah, Melinda and Jeffrey.
Alan and Kathy owned and operated a dairy farming operation on the Zimmerman family homestead. In 1991, they made the difficult decision to participate in the government dairy buyout program and sold their herd of cows. This transitioned Alan to owning and operating Lake Marion Welding and Repair. In 2002, he began A & J Zimmerman Inc, a trucking company specializing in gravel hauling.
Alan was very passionate about John Deere garden tractors. He started Weekend Freedom Machines in the early 2000's, a club of John Deere enthusiasts. This membership led to the creation of AlZ Welding, a business of designing and manufacturing parts and attachments for John Deere tractors. Alan continued AlZ Welding until the summer of 2019, when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Alan loved wintering in Naples, Florida, with his wife Kathy. He enjoyed restoring and driving his classic cars, camping with his family and caring for his lawn. Alan was a member of Crosspoint Church in Hutchinson. Alan will be remembered for his witty and dry sense of humor, his determination and love for his family.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents Burton and Ruth Zimmerman; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dale and Wauneta Payne.
Alan is survived by his loving family, wife Kathy Zimmerman of Brownton; daughters and sons-in-law, Laurie Fiala of Brownton, Leah and Erik Clemenson of Glyndon and Melinda and Jason Jacobs of Ft. Myers, Florida; son Jeffrey Zimmerman of Brooklyn Center; grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Clemenson and Jerremy Jacobs; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judith and Darwin Terhark of Phoenix, Arizona, Naomi and James Stinson of Spicer and Carol and Mark Riese of Victoria; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Mark Sanken of Hutchinson and Lynne and James Richardson of Alexandria; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. johnsonfh.com