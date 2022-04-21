April 15, 2022
Albert ‘Al’ Eugene Richard Jorgensen, 86, entered Heaven’s gates on Friday April 15, 2022, with family at his side. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at Thurston DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street in Andover. There will be a private burial/interment at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Al was born in Hutchinson to Mabel and Albert Jorgensen on April 3, 1936. While growing up, he went to a country school in “Hutch” while being raised on a farm with two twin sisters Arliss and Arlene. He met his future wife Lorraine, while attending school in Hutchinson. He went to high school in Hutchinson and graduated in 1954. After graduating high school, he went on to serve in the Army and served as a Nike Missile technician in Washington State. Later, he went on to marry Lorraine Wendorff on July 27th, 1957. They were married nearly 64 years until her death in 2020.
He attended college at Macalester College and later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Metro State University. Al worked for Control Data and later ETA systems for many years. He worked as a program manager developing flight systems and later helped sell super computers. Albert and Lorraine were long time members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fridley, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale, and Mount Olive Church in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Al enjoyed fishing, watching western movies (especially John Wayne movies), talking politics and spending time with family. Most recently he became a huge fan of his great grand kids school and sports activities.
Al and Lorraine enjoyed many summers at their lake cabin on Lake Shamineau in Motley with their family and grandchildren and later at their lake home on Lake Francis in South Haven.
Albert and Lorraine went on many adventures together during their marriage living in New York, California, Minnesota, and Arizona. Al and Lorraine eventually returned “home” to Minnesota, and they last resided together in Ramsey.
Al was survived by two children, Larry (Pamela) Jorgensen and Lisa Fondie; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Arliss Ortloff and Arlene Anderson; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Al was preceded in death by his mother Mabel Jorgensen; father Albert Jorgensen; his wife Lorraine; and his oldest son Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the donor’s favorite charity.