Aug. 19, 2021
Alberta "Birdie" Lehn, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, at Park View Care Center in Buffalo. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. The service is in the gymnasium, please use the East entrance. Interment is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiating. Pianist is Gail Lehn. Song leader is Mackenzie Renneke. Eulogy by Nikia Gustafson. Scripture by Kyle Renneke. Gift bearers are Nathaniel and Bridget Lehn. Musical selections are "How Great Thou Art," "Shepherd Me, O God," "Softly and Tenderly, Jesus Is Calling," "Fly Like A Bird" and "Lead Me, Lord." Casket bearers are Ken Zachman, Jim Zachman, Greg Zachman, Charles Zachman, Perry Zachman, Jeremy Zachman, and Paul Zachman.
Alberta "Birdie" Lehn was born Oct. 13, 1933, in St. Michael. She was the daughter of Gregor and Susan (Servaty) Zachman. Alberta was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her Catholic faith as a youth, both at St. Michael Catholic Church. She received her education in Little Falls and was a graduate with the St. Francis Catholic Boarding School in 1951.
On Aug. 20, 1955, Alberta was united in marriage to William Lehn Jr. at St. Michael Catholic Church. This marriage was blessed with four children, Jeffery, Debra, Rodney and Rebecca. From St. Michael they moved to Eveleth in 1962. They owned and operated Eveleth Liquor Store with living quarters above for 12 years. In 1974, Bill, Birdie and their four children moved to Grand Rapids. They shared 34 years of marriage until the passing of Bill July 7, 1990. Birdie worked for JCPenney until her retirement in 1997. Birdie relocated to Hutchinson in 2017.
Birdie's active life included her love for gardening, cooking, Catholic faith, music, singing, playing piano, community events, volunteering, collecting sayings, entertaining company, walking, and nature. Birdie had numerous lifelong friendships.
Blessed be her memory.
Birdie is survived by her children, Jeffery Lehn and his wife Gail, of Hutchinson, Debra Gustafson and her husband Tom, of Oak Grove, Rodney Lehn and his wife Chris Chambers, of Shoreview, and Rebecca Lehn and her husband Ben Bertz, of Champlin; grandchildren, Nathaniel Lehn and his wife Bridget, Mackenzie Renneke and her husband Kyle, Nikia Gustafson, Amanda Hawn and her husband Timmy Hanson, and Claire Hawn; great-grandchildren, Zoey Lehn, Raya Lehn, and Lucy Hawn; sisters-in-law, Audrey Zachman of North St. Paul, and Rosie Zachman of Albertville; many other relatives and friends.
Birdie was preceded in death by her parents Gregor and Susan Zachman; husband William Lehn, Jr.; granddaughter Katrina Gustafson; and siblings, Philomena Laky and her husband Paul, Arnold Zachman and his wife Mary Alice, Alfred Zachman and Gilbert Zachman.
