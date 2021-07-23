July 19,2021
Alden Magnuson, 89, passed away July 19, in his home surrounded by loving family. A Celebration of Alden’s Life will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 26, at Redeemer Lutheran Church located at 9200 Elm Creek Blvd North, Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369. Viewing will be 10a.m. service will be followed by lunch. The internment will take place at Ellsworth Cemetery Township located at 20314 County Rd 9 Darwin MN 55324 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Alden Magnuson was born April 25th, 1932 in Bogus Brook Township, to parents George and Elsie Magnuson. On the day that Alden was born he was baptized because the doctor said that he wouldn’t live until noon. Alden was born prematurely. To keep his small body warm, he was placed in a shoe box on the oven door He was confirmed in May of 1946 at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. As a child his schooling took place in a one room county school in Dalbo.
In 1952 he was drafted into the military and served in the Korean War as a part of the 523rd Engineering Pipeline Co.
On Sept. 10, 1960 he married Janet Kruger at St Peter’s Lutheran church, Ellsworth. This marriage was blessed with three children; Kevin, Kimberly and Kristin.
Alden worked in the sheet metal industry for 35+ years at Mammoth and then Modern Tool. He retired in 1997.
Alden’s passion was working on cars in his spare time. Alden loved automotive challenges and loved going to car and tractor shows. He spent a lot of time in his garage keeping the vehicles of family and friends in working order. In addition, he was a farmer at heart and loved checking out the crops in the fields and keeping track of the weather and temperatures. He was great at keeping the lawn and flowers perfectly manicured and had one of the best-looking yards in the neighborhood. He enjoyed yearly camping trips with the family at different State Parks and loved meeting and visiting with new people and cooking on the grill.
Survived by his wife Janet; and his children, Kevin (Brenda), Kimberly (Ted) Hubert, Kristin (Richard) Ketelsen; grandchildren, Emily (Mike) Howe, Nicole (Jon) Brazzani, Jessica (AJ) Magnuson, Matthew and Zoe Ketelsen; step grandchildren, Panda (Tony) Ferraro, Russell (Carrie) Hubert; and 13 great-grandchildren and one step great-great-grandchild.
Proceeded in death by parents George and Elsie Magnuson; brother Gordon; sister Ardis Herman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and niece.