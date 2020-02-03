Jan. 22, 2020
Alfred Horrmann, 103, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 1, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. John Pasche. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “Nearer My God to Thee,” “Beautiful Savior” and “How Great Thou Art.” Casket bearers were Al’s family. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Alfred “Al” Bernhardt Gustav Horrmann was born Feb. 15, 1916, in rural Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was the son of Erich and Bertha (Bohn) Horrmann. He was baptized as an infant Sept. 10, 1916, and was later confirmed in his faith April 13, 1930, by the Rev. Schulze, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Alfred received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1933.
Alfred entered active military service in the United States Coast Guard June 23, 1942, in Minneapolis. He received an honorable discharge Oct. 24, 1945, and achieved the rank of R3C. During World War II, Alfred served as a radar operator aboard the Patrol Frigate #42, the Van Buren. After the war, he was employed at Hutchinson Creamery Association and later became the chief of the butter department.
On Aug. 2, 1953, Alfred was united in marriage to Violet Fraase at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Embden, North Dakota. This marriage was blessed with three children, Elaine, Ralph and Howard. They resided in Hutchinson where they raised their family until Alfred was transferred to Mid-America Dairies in Winthrop. The family moved to Winthrop in 1972. Al retired from Mid-America Dairies in 1981. In 1995, Al and Violet returned to Hutchinson, living at Village Cooperative. Violet moved to Burns Manor in 2008. Alfred and Violet shared 57 years of marriage until the passing of Violet Nov. 9, 2010. Al then relocated to the Pines in Hutchinson and lived there through 2015. He moved to Harmony River Living Center in 2016.
Throughout his life, Al enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards, watching sporting events and visiting with his family and friends. He was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Al was also a member of the American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson.
Blessed be his memory.
Al is survived by his children, Elaine Horrmann and her husband, Gene Lloyd, of Otsego, Ralph Horrmann of Randolph and Howard Horrmann and his wife, Kay, of Apple Valley; grandson Chad Horrmann and his wife Ann, of Eagan; and many nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents Erich and Bertha Horrmann; wife Violet Horrmann; siblings, Paul Horrmann, Otto Horrmann, Hattie Tews, George Horrmann, Walter Horrmann, Selma Streich and Elmer Horrmann.
Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.