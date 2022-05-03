April 28, 2022
Alfred “LeRoy” Posusta, 88 of Silver Lake passed away at his home on April 28, 2022. Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A visitation will begin at noon until the time of services on Saturday, May 7 all at Maresh Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Mraz will officiate.
Alfred LeRoy was born on April 9, 1934 in Bergen Township, McLeod County. His father was 23 and his mother Florence was 18. He lived with his father, mother and grandmother.
LeRoy attended school and left school at an early age.
In 1940, at age six, Leroy’s life was captured by the U.S. Census. He enlisted into the Army and served in the Airborne Division during the Korean Conflict.
In 1957, he married Rita Stewart of Silver Lake and had seven children, then residing in Hutchinson.
Later in life he met Paulette Zanoth and had two children and resided in Silver Lake. In 2013, LeRoy and Paulette got married.
LeRoy was well known for his business Posusta Salvage. He owned and operated this for many years with the help of his sons. Through the years he helped out many people with needed parts. The salvage yard is now ran by his grandson.
LeRoy had a passion for fishing, deer hunting, smoking and pickling the fish he caught. He had an obsession with fireworks and enjoyed polka music.
Later in life, LeRoy loved cruising with “Cloe” his dog in his electric wheel chair. LeRoy knew many people and always enjoyed a good conversation. He always took the time to shoot the breeze and catch up with friends and family.
He especially enjoyed time with his family. His grandchildren brought him so much joy. He loved to tease the smiles out and make them laugh. LeRoy had a great sense of humor. He had a way with people. In his 88 years, he touched a lot of lives. He will be missed by many and be remembered with a smile.
Survived by his wife Paulette Posusta; his children, Allen (Jeannie) Posusta, Myron Posusta, Brenda Posusta, Melissa Posusta and fiancé Chad Henke, Crystal Posuta, Ashley (Alex) Ostlie, Cherise Posusta; step daughters, Danielle Zanoth and children Brittany and Dustin Zanoth and Trisha Eberle and fiancé Bill Couette and children Erika, Meadow, Summer and Brandon Eberle; 17 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his sons, Neil and Corey Posusta; uncle Ivan Posusta; his parents, Wilfred and Florence Posusta; and by his grandmother Mathilda Posusta.
The family of Alfred “LeRoy” Posusta would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kindness in this time of sorrow. Our wish is that you take the love, joy and happiness you received from LeRoy and spread it to those who touched your life. God Bless!