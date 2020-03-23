March 17, 2020
Alfred "Otto" Schindele, 65, of Kimball, died Tuesday, March 17, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. A private memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale with the Rev. John Meyer officiating. Due to current CDC guidelines attendance will be limited to invitation only; services will be live streamed on the funeral home website and will be available for online viewing for 90 days following the service. Burial will take place at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in Kimball.
Alfred Bernard Schindele was known to his friends and family as Otto. He was born Aug. 20, 1954 in Kimball to Otto and Mary (Yanish) Schindele. He was a 1972 graduate of Kimball High School. Otto worked as an equipment operator and supervisor for Buffalo Bituminous and Knife River, retiring in November of 2013. Otto enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, working and "Coon Hunting". He loved to crack jokes and the smiles he brought to those that knew him will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his sons, Brennen (Angela) Schindele of Kimball and Jeff (Lisa) Watson of Appleton, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Sam, Justina, Abby, Anjellina, Emily and Adrian; and brothers, Andy (Sue) Schindele of Warrenton, Oregon and Norb (Deanna) Schindele of Dassel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Cole; and brothers, Joe, Jake and Art.
