March 19, 2021
Alfred W. Wiehr, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson from complications of Parkinson's disease. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Rev. Brian Nehring will officiate. Organist is Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns are "Amazing Grace", "On Eagle's Wings", "The Old Rugged Cross", and "I Can Only Imagine". Urn bearers will be Jennifer Dahlseid, Jessica Brown, Kirsten Douvier, Brandon Wiehr, and Conner Hogan. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Al was born June 29, 1934, the son of Alfred Julius and Lilly Freda Wiehr, at their home in Brookfield Township, Buffalo Lake. He was baptized as an infant May 7, 1936, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth March 30, 1947, at the United Methodist (former EUB, Evangelical United Brethren) Church of Buffalo Lake. Al received his education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate with the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1952.
In February of 1955, Al enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as a member of the Air Police for four years of Active Duty in Finland, and Ankara, Turkey. For his exemplary service, Al received a Letter of Commendation from the United States Air Force Air Marshal. As an Airman First Class, he received an Honorable Discharge in 1963.
In the summer of 1957, Al went on a blind date with Colette St. John from Richfield. Four years later they were united in holy marriage July 22, 1961. They lived in the town of Buffalo Lake until their newly built house was finished on the Wiehr family farm seven miles northwest of Buffalo Lake. That is where they raised their two children, David and Sandy. They also raised cattle, sheep, rabbits, horses, hogs, and pheasants. He was a big dog lover too! Up to his last days, he could recall all of the dogs he had over the years. Besides farming, Al drove the Home Bakery Truck for 22 years and owned a gun shop on the farm. Al's hobbies included trap shooting, hunting, woodworking, collecting and fixing Tonka toys, model trains, golfing, and was on a bowling league for many years. In 1987, he started working for HTI in Hutchinson, as a driver for 12 years and then drove for Schumacher Non-Emergency Medical van part-time. Al retired on his 65th birthday in 1999.
After Al's retirement in 1999 they moved to Star Lake in Litchfield. Al and Colette were active at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. After 13 years at their lake home, they moved to Hutchinson. Al and Colette are currently members of Christ the King Lutheran Church of Hutchinson. Al enjoyed the time he spent with his friends, siblings, family mostly his wife, children, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He said that they sure grow up fast and he was truly blessed!
Blessed be his memory.
He will be missed by his wife of almost 60 years, Colette Wiehr of Hutchinson; daughter Sandy (Tim) Hogan of Hutchinson; grandson Conner Hogan; son David (Judy) Wiehr of Litchfield; grandchildren and their families, Jennifer (Aaron) Dahlseid with Hendrix & Sutton, Jessica (Greg) Brown with Zaya, Kirsten (Nate) Douvier with Teddy & Cara, Brandon Wiehr with Troy and AJ; sisters, Fern Corley of Pleasanton, California, Esther Bluhm of Cosmos; and his nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Lilly Wiehr; parents-in law Claude and Isabella St. John; brother Harold (Butch) Wiehr; sisters -in-law, Fern Wiehr, and Barbara Floody; brothers-in-law, Robert St. John, and Donavon Bluhm; and niece Susan Whitcomb.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.