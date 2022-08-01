July 19, 2022
Algene Dallas Gilberts, 75, of Hutchinson passed away July 19 at Hutchinson Health due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia. Memorial service was Monday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Officiant was the Rev. David Callahan. Pianist was Robin Kruse. Soloist was Gene Kruse, “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer”. Congregational hymn was “I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry”.
He was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Willmar. He was the son of Archie and Dorothy (Harding) Gilberts. Algene grew up on a farm near Lake Lillian. He received his education in Bird Island and was a graduate of the Bird Island High School Class of 1965.
Algene entered active military service in the United States Army on Feb. 10, 1966, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Vietnam era. He received an honorable discharge on Feb. 9, 1968, at Fort Hood in Texas, and achieved the rank of corporal.
On May 31, 1986, Algene was united in marriage to Debra Bartels at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Algene and Debra resided in rural Hutchinson. They shared 36 years of marriage.
Algene was employed by 3M from 1968-2005 and retired as a production team leader. The highlight of his 3M employment was in 1990 when he was selected to go to India to assemble and start up tape production equipment and train operators.
Algene was a member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, Crow River Snow Pros and the Two-Cylinder Tractor Club.
Algene had great mechanical skills, could fix anything, and enjoyed overhauling engines. He restored his 1953 Golden Jubilee Ford tractor which was his pride and joy. He spent many happy hours on tractors and combines helping friends with field work. Algene was an avid outdoorsman: deer hunting, fishing, motorcycling and snowmobiling. He enjoyed fun and adventure with friends during many snowmobile trips to Yellowstone. Algene was a sports fan, especially of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Algene is survived by his wife, Debra Gilberts of Hutchinson; daughters, Christine (Matt) Hartwig of Cannon Falls, Kim Aronson of Northfield, grandchildren, Steven Aronson, Caitlin (Zach) Warner, Christian Callahan, Jamie Hartwig; siblings, Joyce (Gary) Stone of Litchfield, Carol (Jim) Borg of Waverly, Karen (Larry) Hoffmann of Litchfield, brother in-law and sister in-law, David and Gloria Callahan of Lakeville; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Algene was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Dorothy Gilberts; great grandson Wyatt Warner; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leslie and Gladys Bartels.
Memorials will be given to the Mayo Clinic Lewy Body Dementia Research Program.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.