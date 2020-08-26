Aug. 23, 2020
Alice Fransen, 88, died Sunday, Aug. 23, at her home in Hutchinson. A graveside service will be 1:00 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. The family asks that you bring a lawn chair for your comfort and a mask for the safety of those around you, particularly since some family members work in health care. The pastoral staff from Faith Lutheran will be officiating. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia. The family encourages friends and family who cannot attend to share memories at forevermissed.com/alice-fransen. Alice specified that memorial donations be made in her name to Cru (give.cru.org).
Alice Leone Gaulke Fransen was born to Cordia (Hochsprung) and Walter Gaulke March 30, 1932, in Sibley County. Alice first attended country school, and later Litchfield High School where she graduated in 1949. Three days after graduation, she started a job with the Agricultural Extension Office at the University of Minnesota. Two years later she took a job at Northwest Bancorporation in Minneapolis, where she worked until her marriage.
Alice married Wilbert Fransen of Buffalo Lake Aug. 27, 1960. They were blessed with three children, Janet, Greg, and Scott, who felt equally blessed to have them as their parents. Alice and Wilbert farmed together near Buffalo Lake until Wilbert’s death in 1985. Alice volunteered at Zion Lutheran Church and Buffalo Lake Public School for many years, and worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses as the children got older and left home. Alice moved to a home on Lake Marion in 1993 and retired from her last paying job at All Seasons Landscaping in 1997.
Alice continued volunteering her time until just a few months ago: After moving to Hutchinson in 2008 she cataloged photos at the McLeod County Historical Society, served on committees and in the church office at Faith Lutheran in Hutchinson, and was a member and chair of the Greencastle Condo Board. She belonged to many groups, leagues, and clubs throughout her life.
From the time she had a home of her own, Alice was a gardener. She sewed all her life but switched from clothing to quilts in later years. She created wedding quilts for each child, baby quilts and high school graduation quilts for each grandchild, and made or helped quilt many others for herself, for friends, and for donation. Alice made a point of attending as many of her beloved grandchildren’s events as she could, from elementary concerts to high school plays and sporting events to college baseball games. Luckily, she also loved theater and sports.
Alice passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23, in her home at Greencastle in Hutchinson. As she hoped, her children and their partners were able to care for her at home with wonderful support from Allina Health Hospice.
She will be dearly missed by all who survive her: children, Jan Fransen (Carl Stover) of Saint Paul, Greg Fransen (Theresa Paulsen) of Minneapolis, and Scott (Dawn) Fransen of Brownton; grandchildren, Alison Graba, Erik Graba, Maggie Fransen (Andrew Malchow), Elena Fransen (Ramses Alonso), Whitney Stock (Ben), Ryan Fransen, and Cassidy Fransen; great-grandchild Teddy Stock; siblings, Theola Fors, Jeanne Aeschliman, Lucille Hadler (Duane), Shirley Lewis (Fred), and Glenn Gaulke (Darlene); and many other relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Cordia Gaulke; husband Wilbert Fransen; son-in-law Lee Graba; sister and brother-in-law Theresa and Lawrence Martini; brothers-in-law, Cecil Fors and Roy Aeschliman; parents-in-law Ernest and Anna Fransen; and brother- and sister-in-law Daniel and Ruth Fransen; as well as many close friends.