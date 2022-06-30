June 28, 2022
Alice Faye (Hanshaw) Ilar, 76, of Hutchinson passed away June 28 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A joint Celebration of Life will be held at the end of July 2022, honoring Alice and her daughter, Peach, at the Ravenswood Riverfront Park on or around July 30.
Alice Faye (Hanshaw) Ilar went home to be with our Lord on June 28, at Harmony River Nursing Home in Hutchinson. She was born May 11, 1946, in Charleston, West Virginia, and resided in West Virginia most of her life until moving to Minnesota in 2008 with family where she has resided the past 14 years.
She was the daughter of the late Herman Hanshaw and the late Anetha Barnette.
Alice loved the Lord, fishing, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Blessed be her memory.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Tina Marie Thaxton and Nena Faye Thaxton of Ripley, West Virginia; son-in-law, James (Crab) Pease of Hutchinson; grandsons, Burton James (BJ) Garnes, Chad Michael Garnes of Ripley, West Virginia, Dustin Anthony Icenhower (Caridad) of Hutchinson, Robert Pease of Hutchinson; granddaughters, Crystal Nicole (Nikki) Taylor of West Virginia, Amy Whited of Ravenswood, West Virginia; great-grandchildren, Holly, Lexi, Gage, Gwen of West Virginia, Gavin, Layla, Marisol, Perlita, Victoria, Lucy, Zelda, Ezekiel, Declan of Minnesota, and Aria of Iowa, Adrian and Madisyn Whited of West Virginia; sisters, Lee Parsons of Louisiana and Edith Vanatter of Kentucky; brother, Raymond Hanshaw of Charleston, West Virginia; many other relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Lena (Peach) Icenhower Pease; grandson, Nicholas Andrew Icenhower; granddaughter, Robin Janine Taylor; brothers, Gene, Bobby and Leroy; and sisters, Cookie and Marylee.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.