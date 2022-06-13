June 6, 2022
Alice Yvonne Kelm, 83 was born on Dec. 8, 1938, in Tracy. She was the daughter of Adolph and Lela (Hudson) Longstrom. Alice was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Trinity Lutheran in Balaton. She received her education in Russell, and was valedictorian of the Russell High School class of 1957.
Alice was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She was also a member of the Brownton American Legion Auxiliary.
Alice was an independent, spirited, woman who owned several businesses at various times in the 70's and 80's including a Mexican restaurant, a Dairy Queen, and a bar. However, Alice's passion was her in-home daycare which she ran for many years. Alice also enjoyed gardening, reading, and knitting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Alice passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at The Gardens in Winsted in Winsted, at the age of 83 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Alice is survived by her children, Tom Kosse, Ron (Terri) Kosse, Ron (Kim) Kelm Jr., Steven (Rachel) Kelm; daughter-in-law Lori Kosse; grandchildren, Kate Uyson, Alexandra VanHorn, Samantha O'Connell, Jeremy Kosse, Austin Kelm, Landry Kelm, Mallory Kelm, Lincoln Kelm, Holden Kelm, Sawyer Kelm; six great-grandchildren; brother Zak (Teri) Longstrom; many other relatives and friends.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Lela Longstrom; siblings, Jerry Longstrom, Richard Longstrom; son Don Kosse.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.