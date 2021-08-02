March 15, 2021
Alice M. Jilek, 93, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, March 15, at her daughter’s home in The Villages, Florida. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 13, at the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment following in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Silver Lake. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, August 12, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Prayer service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. The Rev. John Hayes officiating. Pianist is Sue Mielke. Song leader is Mike Wendolek. Petitions by Carol Traen. Musical selections are “Here I Am, Lord”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “I Am The Bread Of Life” and “Amazing Grace”. Eulogy by Betty Hein and Julie Traen-Crosier. Readers are Ashley Weisner and Caroline Rinke. Urn bearer is Suzy Pavilsh.
Alice Marie Jilek was born Feb.20, 1928, in Rich Valley Township, McLeod County. She was the daughter of John and Marie (Zich) Jilek. Alice was baptized as an infant at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. George Catholic Church in Glencoe. She received her education at District #51 Country School and Silver Lake High School through the 10th grade.
On Sept. 26, 1944, Alice was united in marriage to Raymond Jilek, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Holy Family) in Silver Lake. Their marriage was blessed with ten children, Carol, Betty, Larry, Brad, Jim, Mick, Sandi, Mike, Steve and Kim. They made their home in Glencoe and Cokato. Alice was a loving mother and homemaker. Alice and Raymond shared more than 71 years of marriage, when Raymond passed away Dec. 15, 2015.
Alice was an active member of the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe. She was also a member of the Cokato Hobby Club and belonged to the 500-card party for 50 years.
Alice enjoyed embroidery, travel, playing cards and socializing. She also loved music and dancing. Alice cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of determination, a positive attitude and always put family first.
Alice passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at her daughter Kim's home in Florida, at the age of 93. Blessed be her memory.
Alice is survived by her children, Carol Traen and her husband Ray of Moneta, Virginia, Betty Hein of Henderson, Nevada, Larry Jilek and his wife Carol of Big Lake, Brad Jilek and his wife Shelley of The Villages, Florida, Jim Jilek and his wife Marlene of North Mankato, Mick Weir and her husband Terry of Eden Prairie, Mike Jilek and his wife Angela of Wayzata, Steve Jilek and his wife Brenda of Bloomington, and Kim Maricich and her husband Charles of Wildwood, Florida; 26 grandchildren, Julie, Greg, Jeff, Holly, Tricia, Sarah, Ben, Pat, Kristina, Bob, Erin, Anna, Kelly, Laura, Megan, Reid, Scott, Ashley, Luke, Sarah, Ester, Hannah, Mitchell, Caroline, Sam and Jon; 31 great-grandchildren, Jessie, Sarah, Lauren, Cailee, Jake, Jordan, Matthew, Jackson, Joey, Rio, Ally, Libby, Rylan, Hudson, Blakely, Addison, Avery, Sophie, Bryleigh, Lucy, Rosie, Mabel, Jack, Liv, Luke, Maya, Annie, Eden, Asher, Brooks and Simon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents John and Marie Jilek; husband Raymond Jilek; daughter Sandi Wolff; sister Dorothy Pavlish; sister Mildred in infancy; and brothers, Henry and Raymond in infancy.
