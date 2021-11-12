Nov. 2, 2021
Alice Naomi Nelson Frederiksen, 95, our loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Buffalo Lake, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service was Friday, Nov. 12, at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Howard Anderson officiated. Pianist was Pamela Houk. Congregational hymns were “Fairest Lord Jesus,” “Beyond the Sunset” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Alice Frederiksen was born July 28, 1926, in Minneapolis. She was the daughter of Axel and Wilhelmina (Johnson) Nelson. Alice spent a happy childhood hiking and exploring the hills of Little Falls and the bluffs along the Mississippi River. She received her education in Little Falls and was a graduate with the Little Falls High School Class of 1944. She furthered her education at the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis.
In 1947, while on a three-month trip, Alice met Roy when they were both employed at Yellowstone National Park. On Sept. 12, 1948, Alice was united in marriage to Roy E. Frederiksen in Norseland. This marriage was blessed with four children, Lynn, John, Jean and Paul. Alice and Roy resided in Watertown, South Dakota; Springfield; Cosmos; Cynthiana, Kentucky; and Hutchinson. In each of those homes, the kitchen was always a soft yellow. They relocated to Buffalo Lake, in August 2021. Alice and Roy shared 73 years of marriage.
Alice was employed as an administrative secretary for Wold Chamberlin Airport, now known as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. She worked at Cosmos News in Cosmos, for many years and played the church organ at First Lutheran Church in Cosmos.
Alice enjoyed RV traveling, sewing, reading and history, especially Little Falls and Duluth. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Alice is survived by her husband Roy Frederiksen of Buffalo Lake; children, Lynn Buck and her husband Earl, of Hutchinson, John Frederiksen and his wife Mary, of Cosmos, Jean Blake and her husband Robb, of Eagle River, Arkansas, and Paul Frederiksen and his wife Jane, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, CariLynn, Quincy, Charity, Shawn, Scott, Jodi, Nathan, Dawn, Devin, Aarin and Travis; 17 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Axel and Wilhelmina Nelson; sister Judith Cates; and many of her Duluth relatives.
