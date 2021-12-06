Dec. 1, 2021
Alice Elizabeth Schwalbe, 93, of Glencoe, was called home Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. A private family funeral service was Monday, Dec. 6, at Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, with interment in First Lutheran Cemetery in Glencoe. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Guy Johnson. Soloist was grandson Tom Halligan singing “Heaven’s Song.” Special music was “Untitled Hymn” by Chris Rice. Casket bearers were Tiffany Rice, Jessica Larson, Brad Gruhlke, Anna Gruber, Leia Johnson, Bailey Halligan and Tom Halligan.
Alice Schwalbe was born Nov. 13, 1928, at home in rural Biscay. She was the ninth of 10 children to parents Gottfried and Anna (Proefke) Karg. Alice was baptized and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at First Lutheran Church, Glencoe. She attended the First Lutheran School through the eighth grade, most of the subjects taught in German. She had to walk miles to and from school. Her older brother would pull her along so she could keep up.
On Dec. 5, 1953, Alice married Stanley H. Schwalbe at First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. This marriage was blessed with four children, Steven, Cindy, Laurie and Kevin. Stanley passed away Feb. 3, 2013.
At age 18, Alice began her working career as a telephone operator in Glencoe and had to walk several miles to and from work until she found a place in town to live. It was a position she loved. During her early 20s, she loved to travel and traveled with her girlfriends to California and Yellowstone National Park. She was lucky enough to stay at the Yellowstone Lodge. In her middle years, she held several positions in retail in Glencoe and enjoyed working at all of them.
At the age of 40, Alice obtained her GED, an accomplishment that was very important to her.
Alice enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. Her children and grandchildren loved her sugar cookies, pickles, coffee cake, cucumber salad, potato salad, creamed rice and Thanksgiving dressing. None of her children and grandchildren have been able to “perfect” her recipes! In her later years, she enjoyed quilting, reading and solving word puzzles.
Blessed be her memory.
Alice is survived by her children, Steven Schwalbe (Dawn) of Dassel, Cindy Gruhlke (Tom) of Victoria, Laurie Halligan (Tim) of Carver, and Kevin Schwalbe (Christie) of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Tiffany Rice (Peter) of Rockford, Jessica Larson (Aaron) of Rockford, Brad Gruhlke (Breanna) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Anna Gruber (Nicholas) of Sartell, Leia Johnson (Guy) of Richfield, Bailey Halligan of Apple Valley, and Tom Halligan (Brittany) of Bloomington; great-grandchildren, Emily and Owen Rice, Aubrey and Olivia Larson, Harper, Bennett, Teddie and Londyn Gruhlke, Jayce, Colsyn and Ayleigh Gruber, Bray, Bryn and Boden Johnson, and Henry and Jameson Halligan; sisters-in-law, Alice Kaufmann, Ruth Karg, and Alice (Mopsy) Karg; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stanley; sisters and brothers, Ed (Verna) Karg, John (Margorie) Karg, Victor (Marianne) Karg, Albert Karg, Lydia (Jess) Thompson, Selma (Willard) Bielke, Esther (Allie) Witthus, and Elmer Karg; and brother-in-law Maynard Kaufmann.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guest book available at mcbridechapel.com.