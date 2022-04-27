Nov. 26, 2021
Allen “Butch” K. Hahn, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service was at Round Grove Lakeside Cemetery in Stewart. Urn bearers were Aaron Keith and Brett Klabunde.
Allen (Butch) was born July 28, 1943, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Kermit and Luella (Beich) Hahn. He was raised in Stewart, baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He graduated from Stewart Public School in 1961 where he lettered in football, wrestling, baseball and track. After high school he attended Mankato State University before being drafted into the Army where he served his country in Vietnam as a communications radio operator. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1967. He was a member of the Brownton American Legion Post 143. Upon completion of his duties in the Army, he moved to Joliet, Illinois and was employed there for a time before returning to Minnesota. He worked the majority of the next years at Poly Tech in Bloomington as a supervisor.
In his spare time, Butch enjoyed gardening, watching sports, and reading. He was talented at painting pictures and woodworking as well. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and had a special fondness for his pets.
Allen was preceded in death by parents; a sister June Donley; and brothers-in-law, Merlin Klabunde and George Donley.
He leaves to grieve sisters, Marjorie Klabunde of Hutchinson, Jean (Warren) Klammer of Stewart, Jane (Wayne) Kalenberg of Winnebago, Mary (Richard) Zeman of Jordan; and brother Gary (Bonnie) Hahn of Dassel, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.