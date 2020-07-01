April 7, 2020
Allen J. Reed, 75, of Litchfield died April 7, at the Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center. A committal service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 11, at the Ripley Cemetery.
Allen Jay Reed, the son of Carl and Olive (Larson) Reed, was born July 8, 1944, in Litchfield. Allen grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1962. Following school, Allen worked as a carpenter for Mattson Construction of Cokato and also drove truck for a few years. He then started his own construction business, Reed’s Construction and has been doing carpentry ever since. Oct. 27, 1978, he was united in marriage to Roseann Rogers in Sioux Falls and they made their home in Litchfield. Allen enjoyed wood working, camping, and helping others. He was a great teacher of his trade and did it in a very understandable way.
He is survived by his wife Roseann Reed of Litchfield; sons from a previous marriage, Stacy Reed (Socorro Molina) of Litchfield, Scott (Linda) Reed of Shakopee, and Shawn (Beth) Reed of Maple Grove; stepsons Chad (Jamie) Cox of Litchfield, and Craig Cox of Litchfield. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a sister Elizabeth “Betty” Rosenow of Manannah.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl, Hubert, Roy and Kenny Reed; and sisters, Dorothy Olson and Elaine Reed.
