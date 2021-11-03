Oct. 29, 2021
Allen M. Lokken, 89, peacefully departed this life Oct. 29. A private memorial service will be at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home followed by interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Allen M. Lokken was born Jan. 27, 1932, at home on the family farm near Russell, North Dakota. Allen learned the gospel of Jesus Christ, family closeness, loyalty, love, work ethic, and nurture from his parents, Archie and Alice Lokken.
After finishing school and helping the family with farming, Allen was extremely proud to serve his country in the United States Army. He was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri with the Sixth Armored Division during the Korean War. After his honorable military service, Allen worked for Leef in Fargo, North Dakota. He was recognized with a number of awards and appreciation for his years of service and dedication.
He was pleased to retire to sunny Phoenix, Arizona where he enjoyed volunteering with the Mesa Senior Center, time with family in the area, and travel. Allen was adventurous and had a lifelong passion for travel, enjoying trips to many special locations throughout the United States, with several return visits to California and Hawaii.
Allen treasured his family and eventually moved to Litchfield, to live near his sister and extended family. Allen leaves to cherish special memories: his loving sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Alva Larson, Ardis and Glen Fleming, and Gail Coulthart; the Kersten family; many cousins; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and friends.
John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.”
Lamentations 3:32 “Though he brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love.”
