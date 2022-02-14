Feb. 11, 2022
Allen Royce Madsen, 71 of Litchfield died on Friday at his home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 19, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
The son of William and Shirley (Anderson) Madsen, he was born July 27, 1950, in Two Harbors. He received his education at Litchfield High School and was united in marriage to Gayle Carlson on Feb. 27, 1967, in South Dakota. Throughout his life Allen lived in Two Harbors, St. Croix Falls, Darwin and Litchfield. He was a construction supervisor and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with his family and taking car rides around Lake Ripley.
Allen is survived by his wife Gayle Madsen of Litchfield; mother Shirley; children, Steve (Nancy) Madsen of Litchfield, Chris (Jen) Madsen of Darwin, and Karl (Lauretta) Madsen of Wadena; 12 grandchildren, Sarah (Jeremy) Smith, Jake Madsen (and special friend Lexi), Josh Madsen, Kaylee Madsen, Nicole Madsen, Justine Madsen, Dylan Madsen, Stephanie Trehus, Cheyenne Madsen (and special friend Eric), Alex (Jenna) Madsen, Zachary Madsen, Taylor Madsen, and Eli (and fiancé Rachel) Madsen; five great grandchildren, Harlen, Calvin, Colton, Melody and Jack; brothers and sisters, Bill (Carol) Madsen of Little Falls, Don (Jane) Madsen of Redwood Falls, Randy (Cindy) Madsen of Pilleger, Kevin (Judy) Madsen of Winthrop, Sheila (Steve) Johnson of St. Cloud, and Joel Madsen of Brainerd; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father William; brother David; grandchild Jaden Madsen; father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Kathryn Carlson; sisters-in-law, Barbara Muldowney and Patricia Gilbertson.
