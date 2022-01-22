Jan. 15, 2022
Alvin D. Bertram, 52, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Martin Cemetery in St. Martin. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Scott Grorud. Organist was Austin Willhite. Congregational hymns were, "On Eagle's Wings", "How Great Thou Art" and "Amazing Grace". Casket bearers were, Rick Bertram, Bill Bertram, Dean Bertram, Ben Blonigen, Judy Blonigen, Willy Blonigen.
Alvin Daniel Bertram was born on Aug. 19, 1969, in Paynesville. He was the son of Wilfred "Willie" and Janine (Spoden) Bertram. Alvin was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. He received his education in Paynesville, and was a graduate with the Paynesville High School class of 1988. He furthered his education at Brainerd Technical College and graduated with his Associate's degree in 1990.
Alvin was the owner and operator of Fun Sports in Hutchinson. He was a member of Faith Lutheran church and Glacier Lakes Motorcycle Club, Crow River Wheelers and Snow Pros.
Alvin enjoyed the outdoors, especially, anything motorsports. In his younger years he loved riding and racing four wheelers. Then continued that love with dirt bikes in his later years. He always had at least one motorcycle, usually more, and would often be off on long rides. Regardless of where he was riding, he was always looking for the perfect road, dirt or tar, and would go a long way out of the way to find it. He enjoyed leading motorcycle rides and sharing his joy of riding with others. Usually there was some laughing included along the way.
Most people will instantly know Alvin by his love of motorsports, but when he was not involved in some way with that, he enjoyed deepening his faith, spending time with friends and family, deer hunting and shooting at Cedar Mills Gun Club. Many times, these activities were mixed with a quick laugh and a cold beer.
Alvin passed away, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 52 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Alvin is survived by his mother Janine Bertram of Paynesville; siblings, Rick (Denise) Bertram of Paynesville, Judy (Willy) Blonigen of St. Martin, Bill Bertram of Paynesville, Dean Bertram of Hutchinson; girlfriend Linda Schneider of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew, other relatives and friends.
Alvin is preceded in death by his father Wilfred "Willie" Bertram; brother Roger Bertram.
