March 2, 2020
Alvin “Bud” Baune, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, March 2, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, March 13 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf and the Rev.Todd Peterson (Bud’s Nephew) officiated. Organist was Kirsten Kinzle. Song Leader was Bobbi Ludewig
Musical selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” “Amazing Grace,” “Be Not Afraid,” “Song of Farewell” and “Lead Me, Lord” Reader was Amy Berry. Gift Bearers were Jessie Baune and Cammey Diederich. Honorary Urn Bearers were Bud’s grandchildren, Cammey Diederich, Dustin Baune, Jessie Baune, Courtney Baune, and Morgan Berry. Urn Bearer were Casey Emans (Bud’s Grandson). Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad
Alvin “Bud” Edward Baune was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Redwood Falls. He was the son of Clarence and Marie (Pelzel) Baune. Bud was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Anne’s Parish in Wabasso. He received his education at St. Anne’s School in Wabasso.
Bud entered active military service in the United States Army July 20, 1955, in Redwood Falls and served his country during the Vietnam War. He received an Honorable Discharge July 5, 1957, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois. Bud achieved the rank of Specialist and received a Good Conduct Medal.
On Dec. 26, 1959, Bud was united in marriage to Darlene Fimon at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Debra and Robert. Bud and Darlene resided in Hutchinson and shared 60 years of marriage.
Bud was employed as a plumber at TEK Mechanical Service, Inc. in Hutchinson for 35 years until he retired in 2008.
He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was a past member of the Cedar Mills Lions Club #34503, the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, and the VFW Post 906.
Bud enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, and tinkering around. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends. Bud took great pleasure in making people laugh with his one line antics.
Bud passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, at the age of 85 years. Blessed be his memory.
Bud is survived by his wife Darlene Baune of Hutchinson; children, Debra Emans and her fiancé John Riewer, of Breezy Point, Robert Baune and his fiancée Amy Berry, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Casey Emans, Cammey Diederich, Dustin Baune, Jessie Baune, Courtney Baune, and Morgan Berry; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Skylar, Alayna, Vannessa, Gia, Brooklyn, Brody, Tucker, Austyn, Liam,and Solstice; siblings, Virginia Condon of Silver Lake, Elaine Jenninges of Brainerd, Theresa Buechner of New Ulm, Bernard Baune of New Ulm, Sylvester Baune of Litchfield, Rose Baune of Willmar, and many other relatives and friends.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marie Baune; and siblings, Dolores Schroeder and Gerald Baune.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.