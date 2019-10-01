Sept. 27, 2019
Alvin Holtz, 88, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Sept. 27, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist was Jim Wendling performing "What A Friend We Have In Jesus." Concertina was Lee Gruenhagen performing "Ellen Polka" and "Amazing Grace." Congregational hymns were "Abide With Me" and "Heaven Is My Home." Casket bearers were Mike Brekke, Randy West, Daryl Rath, Dave Garrahy, Harold Plath and Brian Gauer.
Alvin Earl Paul Holtz was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Acoma Township, McLeod County, Minnesota. He was the son of Otto and Clara (Hollman) Holtz. Alvin was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. He received his education in Acoma Township and later at Hutchinson High School where he graduated with the Class of 1950.
On April 10, 1951, Alvin was united in marriage to Marion Plath at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with five children, Barbara, Sandra, Gregory, William and Mark. Alvin and Marion lived at the family farm in Acoma Township until they moved to Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson in 2008. On Jan. 15, 2014, they became residents at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. They shared 66 years of marriage together until Marion passed away June 27, 2017.
Alvin was employed at 3M in Hutchinson for 32 years until he retired in 1989. He also farmed in Acoma Township. Alvin was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Alvin enjoyed woodworking and was often referred to as "Mr. Fix-it." He also enjoyed fishing, ice fish spearing, hunting and watching the Minnesota Twins baseball team. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. The coffee pot was always on for friends and family.
Blessed be his memory.
Alvin is survived by his children, Barbara Jean Holtz of Hutchinson, Sandra Kay Schlecht of Hutchinson, Gregory Alvin Holtz and his wife, Deb, of Hutchinson, William Allen Holtz and his wife, Vickie, of New Auburn and Mark Shannon Holtz and his wife, Dawn, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Brian Hanson and his wife Tracy, Matthew Schlecht, Mackenzie Childress and her husband Chris, Samantha Schlecht and her fiancé Troy Jergenson, Christopher Holtz and his fiancé Jen Thorson, Cassie Padrnos and her husband Eric, Crystal Vossen and her husband Shane, Michael Holtz, Nicholas Holtz, Catherine Holtz, Baylee Holtz, Abby Holtz and Logan Holtz; great-grandchildren, Colton Hanson, Ashton Hanson, Triston Hanson, Monica Padrnos, Gina Padrnos, Zac Padrnos, Rowan Vossen and Jaela Vossen; sisters, June West of Hutchinson, Betty Eggert and her husband, Wayne, of Hutchinson and Peggy Brekke and her husband, Gary, of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Clara Holtz; wife Marion Holtz; sister Marlene Rath and her husband Eldon; brother-in-law Larry West; and sister-in-law Carol Lade.
