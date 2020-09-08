Sept. 3, 2020
Alvin Joseph Rozeske, 81, of rural Silver Lake, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake, with a prayer service and Knights of Columbus rosary at 7:00 p.m. Further visitation will be 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake with the Rev. Matthew Wiering as Celebrant. Alice Nowak will be the organist and Al’s godson Craig Stibal, will be the reader. Gift bearers will be Al’s sisters, JoAnn Ardolf and RoseMary Stibal. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Urn bearers are Al’s children, Bruce Rozeske and Barb Fiecke. Honorary urn bearers are Al’s grandchildren.
He was born March 11, 1939 in Silver Lake, the son of Joseph and Angela (Millerbernd) Rozeske.
Al graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1957.
On Sept. 12, 1959, Alvin J. Rozeske and Betty J. Sustacek were joined in holy marriage at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with two children.
Al was a lifelong, devoted member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. He was also proud of being a Fourth Degree Knight with the Silver Lake Knights of Columbus.
Al was a dedicated farmer with his crops, donkeys, raising steers, and most recently loving his goats. He also worked 30-plus years at Advance Machine in Plymouth, and bartended on Friday and Saturday nights at the Corner Bar in Winsted.
Al truly was a hard worker who loved to joke around with a “sly” smile on his face and whom was somewhat opinionated. Al also loved dancing with his wife, Betty, and the two enjoyed spending a couple weeks in March in Florida for 20 years. He was a very dedicated husband and father, and cared about everyone.
Al is survived by his son Bruce (Lora) Rozeske of Lilydale; daughter Barb Fiecke (Don Carrigan) of Silver Lake; grandchildren, Emily (Mike) Peterson and Christina Rozeske, Katelyn Fiecke and Josh Fiecke; sisters JoAnn Ardolf, and RoseMary (Harry) Stibal; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Rozeske; parents; parents-in-law; brother-in-law Larry Ardolf; and nephew Randy Ardolf.
Serving the family is Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. For more information call 320-327-2417 or visit mareshfuneralhome.com.