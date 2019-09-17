Sept. 14, 2019
Alvin W. Reinke, 79, of Darwin died Saturday, Sept. 14, at his home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, at the church. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Alvin William Reinke, son of Alfred and Wilma (Haag) Reinke, was born May 16, 1940, in Litchfield. He grew up in the Grove City area and graduated from Grove City High School in 1958. He worked for a few years at Litchfield Produce before enlisting in the National Guard. He also served in the U. S. Army for a short time before returning to the National Guard.
Alvin lived in rural Darwin and worked as a supervisor at Jenni-O in Litchfield for 25 years before transferring to the Willmar facility and working another 25 years.
On Dec. 12, 1994, he was united in marriage to Minda Roblas at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Alvin was a talented carpenter and built three homes. He was an active member of St. Paul’s where he taught Sunday school for 25 years and served as superintendent for four years. They also attended St. Peter’s Lutheran Church for twelve years before switching back to St. Paul’s. Alvin was a member of the Litchfield Military Honor Guard. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening, landscaping and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Minda Reinke of Darwin; brother Richard (Kathy) Reinke of Dassel; sister Alvina Kotila of Litchfield; and nieces and nephews, Donald Kotila, Jr., Douglas Kotila, Dwayne Kotila, Dwight Kotila, Brian Reinke, Brad Reinke, Char Konietzko, Carol Hanson, Christina Hinz and Brandon Reinke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law Donald Kotila, Sr.
