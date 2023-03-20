March 11, 2023
Alvin H. Schroeder, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, March 11, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, March 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Sarah Jones. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Special music by Derick Flachmeyer. Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace”, “How Great Thou Art” and “Old Rugged Cross”. Honorary casket bearers were, Derick Flachmeyer, Tyler Schroeder, Neveah Adams, Wyatt Schroeder, Jayden Swanson, Hunter Schroeder. Casket bearers were, Stan Eisenbacker, Dan Tospoenson, Dave Flachmeyer, Jeremey Robinson, Larry Hoff, Richard Schroeder. Military Honors by Beack Thompson American Legion Post #126, Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Alvin Herman Schroeder was born on June 23, 1948, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Herman and Sophia (Plath) Schroeder. Alvin was baptized as an infant on July 14, 1948, at Zion Lutheran (West Lynn) Church in Lynn Township. He received his education in Hutchinson.
Alvin entered active military service in the United States Army in 1967, and served his country during Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge on Dec. 2, 1969, and achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class.
On March 29, 1971, Alvin was united in marriage to Susan Ehrreich at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Michelle, Richard and Marlene. Alvin and Susan resided in Cosmos for 38 years before making their home in Hutchinson. They shared almost 52 years of marriage.
Alvin was a life-long farmer. He was also employed at Cenex in Litchfield for seven years from 2004-2011, and was a firearm safety instructor for 38 years. Alvin was a proud recipient of the “Instructor of the Year” award. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Alvin was also a lifelong member of the Hutchinson VFW Post 906, Cosmos American Legion Post 126, Cedar Mills Gun Club and Cedar Mills Carting Association.
Alvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Alvin passed away on Saturday, March 11, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 74 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Susan of Hutchinson; children, Michelle (Dave) Flachmeyer of Hutchinson, Richard Schroeder of Hutchinson, Marlene (Jeremey) Robinson of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Derick Flachmeyer, Tyler Schroeder, Nevaeh Adams, Wyatt Schroeder, Jayden Swanson, Hunter Schroeder, Courtney Robinson, Madelyn Keim; great-grandchildren, Bailor Keim, Emma Keim, Theodore Keim, Taylor Robinson, Lincoln Robinson; brother, Donald (Sharon) Schroeder of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Alvin is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Sophia Schroeder; stillborn son; sister, Freida (Kenneth) Reinitz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.