June 5, 2021
Ambra J. Baldwin, 62, of Litchfield died Saturday, June 5, at her home. A memorial service will be held this summer.
Ambra Joy Baldwin, the daughter of Herbert and Bernice (Wilson) Baldwin, was born Oct. 26, 1958 in Kensington. At an early age her family moved to the New London area where she attended school until they moved to Cokato. She graduated from Cokato High School in 1977. On Jan. 24, 1981, she married Lorence Rusch, they later divorced in 1997. They lived on a farm and raised most of their food including beef. Ambra was one of the founding members of the Whole Food Coop in Litchfield. She started working as a book keeper for Lions Head Tool and Machine in Darwin. After several years she began working at J Craft and then as a tax preparer at Jackson Hewitt. Ambra later worked in customer service at Walmart and then as a home health aide for Divine House. She will be remembered as a very loving person. She enjoyed painting, gardening and spending time at the lake. She was a very good baker and even baked in a wood fired oven. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Jacquie.
She is survived by her children, Scarlett Rusch of Darwin, Austin Rusch of Atwater and Lorien Rusch of Arizona; granddaughter Jacquie Rusch. She is also survived by her significant other Jeff Watt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Greg Baldwin; and former husband Lorence Rusch.
