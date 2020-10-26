Oct. 16, 2020
Amy A. Hahn, 53, of Acoma Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, at her home in Acoma Township. Funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Bohemian National Cemetery in Rich Valley Township. The Rev. Brian Nehring officiated. Praise band was Brandon Begnaud, Pastor Brian Nehring, and Pastor Steve Olcott. Eulogy by Rochelle Arndt-Drahos. Readers were Tyler Hahn, Wyatt Hahn, and Dani Hahn. Congregational hymns were "Cornerstone", "Lord, I Need You”, and "How Deep the Father's Love For Us". Casket bearers were nephews and nieces, Tyler Hahn, Logan Hahn, Wyatt Hahn, Jacob Hahn, Jade Hahn, and Jenna Hahn.
Amy Anne Hahn was born, Dec. 5, 1966. She was the daughter of Vern and Anne (Plihal) Hahn. She was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Amy received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1985. While she was in high school, she participated in volleyball, basketball and golf, and speech. She represented Hutchinson in two-state golf tournaments as a tenth grader and again as a senior. She was named Female Athlete of the class of 1985. In the fall of 1985, Amy enrolled in St Olaf College. While at St Olaf, she traveled with the girls' golf team all over the United States. She graduated from St Olaf with an education degree in social studies and psychology.
Amy taught in the Apple Valley school district and was manager of the Birnamwood golf course in Burnsville. After a few years, Amy moved back to her home town. She was employed with the Hutchinson School District as a middle school golf coach for fifteen years and also at Meadow Links Golf Course in Hutchinson. Amy also got her nursing assistant degree at Ridgewater College and worked at Burns Manor, until she experienced a work-related injury.
Amy was a lifetime member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Amy enjoyed playing the violin, guitar, drums, and piano. She was a member of the Town & Country 4-H club for nine years; she was a Brownie in girl scouts. The last few years, Amy participated in the Farmers Market, selling baked items, including kolaches, which she learned how to make from grandmother. She was also famous for her caramel corn. Amy had a friendly smile for everyone; she enjoyed meeting and visiting with people. She shared her baked treats with many people, showing generosity and kindness to others. Amy liked to travel. She visited Denmark, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. She liked spending time with her nieces and nephews at the family cabin in Cross Lake.
Amy passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, at her home in Acoma Township, at the age of 53 years. She was much loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Amy is survived by her parents Vern and Anne Hahn of Hutchinson; brothers, Paul Hahn and his wife Tammy of Medina, Steven Hahn and his wife Connie, of Hutchinson; nephews, Tyler Hahn and his wife Mindy, Logan Hahn and his wife Dani, Wyatt Hahn, and Jacob Hahn; nieces, Jade and Jenna Hahn; grandnephews, Winston and Emerson Hahn; pet cats, Zen and RoRo; and many other relatives and friends.
Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents Fred and Ruby Plihal, Elmer and Erna Hahn; and cousin Carmen Hahn.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.