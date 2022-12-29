Dec. 24, 2022
Amy L. Roulet, wife of Brian, 49, of Hutchinson, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 24. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist is Paul Otte. Congregational hymns are, "Here I Am Lord" and "On Eagle's Wings." Special music is "Scars In Heaven" by Casting Crowns.
Amy Lynn Roulet was born on Sept. 14, 1973, in Hutchinson, to Larry and Linda (Hoem) Prochaska. Amy was baptized as an infant and later confirmed at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. She remained in Silver Lake throughout her education, graduating from Silver Lake High School in 1992. Amy furthered her education at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud.
On Sept. 21, 2002, Amy was united in marriage to Brian Roulet at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. They made their home in Hutchinson, where they were blessed with two daughters, Cassidy and Hailey. Amy and Brian shared 20 years of marriage.
Amy was employed at 3M for nearly 20 years. She was an avid reader and loved going on walks. She especially enjoyed spending time with her husband and daughters. Amy had a huge heart, which extended to animals ranging from reptiles to giraffes. Amy passed her love of animals onto her daughters, often providing a home to numerous pets.
After a seven-year health battle, Amy passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 49 years.
Amy will be dearly missed, but we celebrate that she is no longer in pain.
Amy is survived by her husband Brian Roulet of Hutchinson; daughters, Cassidy Roulet of Hutchinson and Hailey Roulet of Hutchinson; parents, Larry and Linda Prochaska of Silver Lake; siblings, Brenda Mace of Mebane, North Carolina, Jill Prochaska of Hutchinson, Jason (Christine) Prochaska of Hutchinson; mother in-law Vicki (George Godzik) Wier of Spooner, Wisconsin; father in-law Larry (Gina) Roulet of Bemidji; sister in-law Regina (Jeremy) Fisher of Ham Lake; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
