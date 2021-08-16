Aug. 11, 2021
Andrew Nathanial Carlson, 43, died Aug. 11 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis after losing a courageous fight against traumatic brain injuries that he suffered July 21. Join family and friends at Andy’s celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Fiddler’s Green in Litchfield. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Andy’s son, Riley Carlson, P.O. Box 952, Lester Prairie, MN 55354 or see the Go Fund Me site at https://www.gofundme.com/andy-carlson-memorial-fund.
Andy was born Nov. 13, 1977, in St. Cloud to Marlowe and Audrey Carlson of Litchfield, the youngest of five children. Andy grew up in rural Litchfield on an old farmsite that he cherished. He spent his youth outside playing in the woods, creeks and the farm’s old buildings, the barn and summer kitchen especially. The barn for big parties and the summer kitchen for him and his friends’ band practice space and hangout spot. Always, Andy had a crew of friends around him and the music was playing or being played. Andy played the guitar and drums in rock bands with his friends. Countless Litchfield youth of the mid ‘90s enjoyed big parties behind the barn with even bigger bonfires where many young aspiring Litchfield bands, including Andy’s, were given a stage. It was an annual music and bonfire fest for several years known as Tootondo.
In 1996 he graduated from Litchfield Senior High School and moved to Duluth, with a crew of friends to attend Lake Superior Community College, earning an Associate of Arts of Degree in 1999. Andy worked at Menards and Mac’s Landscaping in Hermantown and Sir Benedicts Tavern in Duluth in those years. Andy moved to St. Cloud in 2001 and began working in the construction trades, specializing in concrete. He was an incredibly hard worker with herculean strength and seemingly tireless energy. Over the next 20 years, Andy lived and worked in St. Cloud, Litchfield, Darwin, Hutchinson and Watertown.
In 2002 Andy met his true pride and joy when his son, Riley, was born. Andy was a proud, smiling papa who made sure to round out Riley’s formal education with the type of things not offered in schools – the importance of good music, how to find value in roadside freebies, how to change an alternator in a Jeep, how to make something out of seemingly nothing, how to laugh, and how to be strong when the going gets tough.
Andy will be especially remembered for his charm, incredible smile that he often wore, a big heart, and free spirit.
Andy is survived by his son Riley, 18, of Lester Prairie; his brothers, Lee Carlson (Carolyn) of Owatonna, and Bruce Carlson (Kate) of Stillwater; his sisters, Ann Hicks (Jeff) of Anoka, and Anita Carlson of Minneapolis; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents.