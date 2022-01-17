Jan. 11, 2022
Angela Marie Anderson, 43, of Oakdale passed away Jan. 11. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, with parish prayers at 4 p.m. at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1978, to Wayne and Joyce Anderson at Paynesville Area Hospital. She lived with her family in Belgrade. She was baptized and received First Communion at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. She was confirmed at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lake Lillian.
Angela attended Belgrade-Elrosa Elementary School from 1984-1990. In 1990, she moved to Cosmos, where she attended Cosmos Consolidated Schools, then Atwater High School and finally ACGC School where she graduated in 1997. At the age of 16, she became a foreign exchange student and had the amazing opportunity of traveling through Norway, Sweden, Austria and Germany. Angela was active in Knowledge Bowl, choir, and band where she excelled in learning multiple wind instruments. She was also able to return to Europe for a band/choir trip where they got to tour Austria, Germany, and Italy. In addition, she was inducted into the National Honor Society.
After graduation, Angela attended Ridgewater College for two years to obtain her AA degree. She transferred to St. Cloud State University where she graduated with a liberal arts degree majoring in history. She began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis as a currency teller and check processor. During this time, she went back to school at St. Paul College to study medical coding after researching the career and learning what her older sister Melissa did in the field. In 2005, she began her career as a certified medical coder at Fairview Health Services. She moved to Park Nicollet in 2006 and finally settled at HealthPartners in 2016 as a revenue cycle specialist. During her career as a coder, she mentored several other apprentice coders and was always willing to share her knowledge with others.
Angela was a very modest, humble, unassuming, and caring daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend. Her life encompassed spending time with her family and friends, celebrating all the many blessings of her large family and her small circle of friends. During her childhood she was able to have many adventures with her godmother Barbara Peterson and cousin Tricia Wagner. Angela also shared a close relationship with her late grandparents, Donald and Irene Anderson, which involved many trips to the northern lakes in Minnesota to share their love of fishing. Her hobbies included reading, playing piano, collecting Star Wars Legos and other memorabilia, watching YouTube videos, playing video games, spending hours on the phone with her siblings, and caring for her cats William and Theo.
Angela is survived by her parents, Wayne and Joyce Anderson of Cosmos; siblings, Jenny Anderson (Gregg Schilling) of Litchfield, Melissa (Jonathan) Rosene of Cortland, Nebraska, Amanda (Nicholas) Dostal of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Bryan (Rosie) Anderson of St. Louis Park, Christine (Reuben III) Miller of Litchfield, and Sarah Anderson of Cosmos; nieces and nephews including Mason Schilling, Alison Schilling, Samuel Dostal, Philip Rosene, Jessica Miller, Reuben Miller IV, and baby to be Luna Marie Anderson; uncles, Robert Anderson of Litchfield and Dennis Anderson of Duluth; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Angela also leaves behind two beloved pets, her cats William and Theo.
Angela was preceded in death by grandparents, Bernard and Viola Wagner; Donald and Irene Anderson; aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com