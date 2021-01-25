Jan. 21, 2021
Anise “Ann” M. Selle, 87, of Hutchinson, formerly Brownton, passed away Thurs., Jan. 21, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is at 11 a.m., Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Clergy officiating is The Rev. R. Allan Reed. Organist is Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns are “Amazing Grace”, “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Abide With Me”. Casket bearers are Nick Selle, Brandon Wendorff, Michael Selle, Mitchell Krasean, Spencer Selle, Justin Selle, Shawn Albrecht, Chad Albrecht, Todd Selle, Trent Selle and Cory Selle.
Anise Mae Selle was born on May 1, 1933, in Detroit Lakes. She was the daughter of Herman and Mattie (Christenson) Odegaard. Anise was baptized as an infant at the Lutheran Church in Lake Park, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in Lake Park. She received her education in Lake Park and attended Lake Park High School.
On Aug. 15, 1953, Anise was united in marriage to Wallace V. Selle in Fargo, North Dakota. This marriage was blessed with six children, Renee, Randall, Tamie, Terry, Kay and Kurt. Anise and Wallace resided in Brownton since 1958. They shared 41 years of marriage until Wallace passed away on July 11, 1995.
Anise was employed in production at Telex Communications in Glencoe. She retired in 1998. Anise was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She enjoyed helping on the farm, gardening and ceramics. She loved making cards and socializing. Anise especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Anise needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Harmony River Living Center on April 23, 2015. She passed away there on Thurs., Jan. 21, 2021, at the age of 87 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Anise is survived by her children, Renee (Steve) Saffert of Brownton, Randall Selle of Norwood Young America, Tamie (Daniel) Krasean of Brownton, Terry (Cindy) Selle of Hutchinson, Kay Selle of Brownton, Kurt (Beth) Selle of Brownton; grandchildren, Cory (Kim) Selle, Chad (Amy) Albrecht, Shaun (Mariah) Albrecht, Angel Bethke, Justin Selle, Spencer (Janessa) Selle, Heather (Ross) Gjerdingen, Mitchell Krasean, Todd (Joni) Selle, Trent (Jenny) Selle, Alicia (Travis) Selle, Brandon Wendorff, Nicholas (Hilda) Selle, Brooke (Sam) Markham, Michael (Rose) Selle and Rachel Selle; 33 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many other relatives and friends.
Anise is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mattie Odegaard; husband Wallace Selle; grandson Matthew Selle; siblings, Dean Odegaard, Charles (Pat) Odegaard, David (Sara) Odegaard, Laverne (Arlene) Odegaard, Greta (Don) Ault, Mae (George) Ritter and Elizabeth (Arlo) Hokanson.
