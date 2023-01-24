Jan. 17, 2023
Ann Louise Bush, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, Jan. 17. She will be laid to rest at the Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m.
Ann was born Nov. 7, 1944 in Hutchinson to Lydia and Clarence Benjamin.
On March 29, 1963, Ann married Marion "Marty" Bush, Sr. They loved to travel and shared 56 years of marriage.
Ann owned the Coffee Cup Cafe in Dassel and then in Brownton. She enjoyed what she did for many years. She had been living at Prince of Peace and made many friends there. She always looked forward to playing 500 and Wii bowling.
Survived by her children, Teresa (Randy) Stille, Nanette Peterson, Marion Jr.; brother, Charles Benjamin; grandchildren, Melissa Enstad, Steven Hansen, Brady Stille, Brandon Stille, Marion III, Zane; great grandchildren, Madison Kelm, Kaden Enstad, Chaplin Defiel, Seersha Hansen, Zaylee Hansen.
Preceded in death by her husband, Marion "Marty" Sr.; brother, Lyle Benjamin; grandson, Timothy Hansen.