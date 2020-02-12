Feb. 6, 2020
Ann Therese Lewandowski, 59, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in St. Anastasia Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Pianist was Gail Lehn. Song leaders were Alexandra (Lewandowski) Pflaumer, Maria Kubick and Emily Bulthuis. Musical selections were “Fly Like a Bird,” “Lord of all Hopefulness,” “Psalm 23: Shepherd Me, O God,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Jesus Come to Us,” “Song of Farewell” and “Soon and Very Soon.” Readers were Monica Lewandowski, Andrea Lewandowski and Peter Lewandowski. Pall bearers were Paul Flynn, Krista Flynn, Greg Flynn, John Flynn, Dave LaPorte and Graham LaPorte. Rosary by Margaret Clasen.
She was born Dec. 19, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of Hubert and Patricia (Graham) LaPorte, and after Hubert’s passing, was raised from the age of four by her mother Patricia and her father George Flynn. She was baptized into her faith as an infant in Milwaukee and confirmed into the Catholic faith at St. James in Wausau. Ann received her education at Newman Catholic High School in Wausau and was a graduate with the Class of 1979. Afterwards, she furthered her education at California State University, Long Beach, where she graduated in December, 1984 with a B.A. in home economics.
On July 12, 1980, Ann was united in marriage to Mark Lewandowski at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau. This marriage was blessed with four children, Andrea, Alexandra, Monica and Peter. Ann and Mark resided in southern California shortly after their marriage, from 1980-1988, then lived in Barkhamsted, Connecticut from 1988-1991, before moving to Hutchinson in 1991. They shared 39 years of marriage.
Ann had numerous hobbies reading, cooking, sewing, gardening, scrapbooking, interior decorating and traveling with her family. Additionally, she had a great interest in the arts, including everything from theater to pottery to music. She always shared her joy in her hobbies and interests with her friends and family and took care to make each craft, meal and moment meaningful. Her home was always filled with her children’s friends who often also referred to her as “Mom.” It was her infectious smile and dedication to bringing love, kindness and understanding to all that drew others to her and made her so welcoming.
Ann was blessed with many opportunities to travel around the world. She especially treasured her trips to Scotland and Ireland with her brother Paul and father George. Ann and Mark traveled frequently with their four children and as a family. They were able to enjoy their time together in Florida, Singapore, Japan, Hawaii, Cayman Islands and much more. Going on a trip of a lifetime, her favorite was her last one, which was to Tahiti, Bora Bora and Hawaii during November 2019 with her beloved husband Mark.
Ann was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church where she volunteered in several capacities. Devoted in her faith, she made Eucharistic Adoration a priority, and she often taught as a religious ed and confirmation instructor. She was involved in the Council of Catholic Women (CCW), volunteered during fall festivals and could be relied upon to support various church and school related activities.
Ann was diagnosed with leukemia Jan. 14, 2020. Blessed be her memory.
Survived by her husband Mark; children, Andrea Lewandowski of Hutchinson, Alexandra Pflaumer (Hans) of Apex, North Carolina, Monica Lewandowski of Greendale, Wisconsin and Peter Lewandowski of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Henry and Elias Pflaumer; brothers, David LaPorte of Wausau, Wisconsin, John Flynn of Wausau, Wisconsin and Paul Flynn of Ada, Michigan.
Preceded in death by her parents, Hubert LaPorte, Patricia Flynn and George Flynn.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries at hantge.com.