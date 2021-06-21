May 10, 2021
Ann M. Kasper, 63, passed away on Monday, May 10, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Memorial service was Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Special music was "I'm Already There" by Lonestar and "Angels Among Us" by Alabama.
Ann Marie Kasper was born Dec. 1, 1957, in Minneapolis. She was the daughter of Richard and Dorothy Johnson. Ann received her education at Dassel-Cokato High School and graduated with the Class of 1975. Even though she was reluctant to be the center of attention, Ann accepted a challenge to run for Miss Dassel in 1974 by her sisters and won!
On July 30, 1977, Ann was united in marriage to Rockland Kasper at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. The marriage of almost 44 years was blessed with three children, Christopher, Crystal and Justin.
Ann began at Hutchinson Technology Inc. Sept. 14, 1987. She loved the challenges that the job provided, the passion of learning, and attending the continued educational programs.
In the '80s she loved visiting her parents' cabin by the lake. In the morning she would walk out by herself, load the boat and paddle away in the fog. She found so much happiness in the serenity that she shared this experience with her son Chris.
She loved going to NASCAR events with Rock, Rick and Susan. This was the highlight of many vacations for the year. She was Rick's "NASCAR wife," which allowed her to see the drivers, pit crews and take pictures of the NASCAR action.
Ann also loved traveling to national and state parks with family, where she loved being an avid amateur photographer. Her photography passions were waterfalls, nature, fireworks and the change of seasons. After snapping pictures, she would wind down with a friendly game of Bananagrams or a game of cards.
Whenever Ann wanted, she pulled the right of the grandmother role (do not tell her differently because you would be wrong) and she would spoil her grandkids.
She frequently visited the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska with both her husband, Rock, and/or daughter, Crystal, to wander around, take pictures and unwind from life. Ann was a member of A.B.A.T.E. of Minnesota, but she grew apart over time.
On some Sundays she loved to pull the handle of the slots so that she could hear the ding, ding, ding. She knew she was bringing home a prize to share with her granddaughters, which would build their kitchen for their first apartment.
Ann was a family person and put the people she cared about before herself at all times. She always tried to see the good in a bad situation and would be deeply encouraging. She would love to listen to ridiculous but creative ideas such as monster spray. Even if someone would make a bad decision, she was not judgmental. But don't get caught in front of her with your elbows on the dinner table; beware of the wooden spoon!
Everyone enjoyed her baking and would anxiously anticipate the Christmas bakeoff. She loved to encourage the baking passion with other family members and friends.
Ann had the title of Grandma, Mom and wife. On Monday, May 9, 2021 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, she was enjoying the scenic country roads on the back of the bike, with a camera around her neck, and checking out routes for future runs with family.
Ann is survived by her husband Rock Kasper; children, Christopher Kasper, Crystal Kasper and Justin Kasper; grandchildren, Joslyn Theuringer, Lillian Kasper, Zander Johnson, Alexia Kasper and Korradelia Kasper; siblings, Rick Johnson and his wife Lori, and Paul Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Dorothy Johnson; and siblings, Kathy Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Jeanne Trumble and Richie Trumble.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.