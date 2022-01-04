Jan. 1, 2022
Ann P. Nonweiler, 82, of Litchfield, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Ann Patricia Nonweiler, the daughter of Ralph and Marie (Dobner) Hawkinson, was born on March 24, 1939, in Litchfield. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1957 and continued her education at the College of St. Catherine and St. Cloud State College. Ann was united in marriage to Gene Nonweiler on Sept. 17, 1960, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. She worked at J.C. Penny’s and Holen’s Garden Center before becoming a realtor working for Coldwell Banker Burnet. Ann was an active member of the Church of St. Philip, the Litchfield JC’s, Kiwanis and the Lions Club. She was a people-person and was known to talk with her friends throughout Litchfield wherever she happened to be at the time. She enjoyed going to family sporting events, traveling and spending time at their lake home. She was on the youth hockey board, served as an election judge and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
Ann is survived by her husband Gene of Litchfield; children, Greg (Jill) Nonweiler of Lakeville, Tom (Kelly Eull) Nonweiler of Minnetonka, and Jim Nonweiler of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Seth, Cole, Ella and Holden; great-grandson Braydon; brother John (Kathy) Hawkinson; sister Mary (Joe) Roos; and sister-in-law Pat Hawkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Marie Hawkinson; and her brother Steve Hawkinson.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota and North Dakota.
