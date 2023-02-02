Jan. 29, 2023
Anna Mae D. Wigen, 83 of Litchfield, died on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
Anna Mae Dorothy (Rick) Wigen was born on March 25, 1939 to Edwin and Esther (Desens) Rick in Forest City township Litchfield. She was baptized April 23, 1939 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and confirmed March 29, 1953 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Anna graduated from Litchfield High School in 1957 and was united in marriage to Marlow Eugene Wigen on Sept. 26, 1959 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and became a member of Zion Lutheran in 1960. One daughter, Marla Mae Wigen Thissen was born April 8, 1961. She worked at the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1957 to 1961 as operator and then assistant to chief operator and trained other operators. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she was active in the circles, Mission Sewing, taught Sunday School, and was on Lay Ministry Board. She was also a 4-H leader and secretary of Livestock auction. She taught painting for many years and was a member of the Society of Decorative Painters, Northland Decorative Painters and the Twin Cities Decorative Artist Guild. Anna Mae loved family, friends and great grandchildren and doing things with them.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marlow on March 4, 2016; mother, Esther in 1966; father, Edwin in 1974; brothers, Joel in 1993, Myron in 2002, Wayne in 2011; and sister, Shirley Smith in 2012.
