Feb. 24, 2023
Anna Marie Sufka passed away on Feb. 24, 2023, at Centracare Hospital in St. Cloud. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. March 11, at Johnson-Hagglund funeral home in Litchfield, with visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m.
Anna was born on July 18, 1995, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Anna was born with congenital CMV, leading to severe developmental delays and health issues. Throughout her life, she endured so many setbacks, surgeries, seizures, skin issues, and infections, but Anna always bounced back from these with a smile. Her will to survive was nothing less than amazing, and we are so grateful for the time that we had with her.
Anna grew up at home in Litchfield. She attended Litchfield Elementary, Wagner Elementary, and Litchfield Middle and High School. Anna enjoyed going on camping trips and vacations with her family and going to the family farm in South Dakota. She was an integral part of the family, always loved and cared for by her parents, older brother, two younger sisters, and in-home care provided by MCCH (especially Kim Herzog, who cared for Anna for 11 years in our home). In 2016, Anna moved to Divine House in Atwater, where she resided for almost six years. In 2022, Anna moved to MCCH in Litchfield to be closer to her family. The caregivers at both of these homes grew to love Anna and provided such excellent care for her. We are so thankful for the love and support that they provided to Anna.
Anna loved to sing and play on her piano, loved to be outside, and loved listening to any kind of music (especially country). Anna lit up a room with her smile and singing! She was non-verbal, but she definitely let you know her mood with her facial expressions! She smiled and cooed when spoken or sung to, and scowled and gritted her teeth when it was time to brush them! Anna had her unique ways of communicating how she felt and what she needed. Anna’s favorite thing was sitting on her mom or dad’s lap, snuggling and napping and feeling how much she was loved. She passed in her dad’s lap, her family holding her hands and telling her how much she was loved.
Anna is survived by her parents, John and Michele Sufka; her brother, John; her sisters, Jessica and Shari; her grandpa Sufka; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Anna was preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa Authier; grandma Sufka; aunt Diana; and cousin Benjamin.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to MCCH at www.mcch-mn.com.