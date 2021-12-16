Dec. 12, 2021
Anna E. Ulrich, 96, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial Service is at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is The Rev. JJ Morgan. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Eulogies by Anna Gsanger and Thomas C. Ulrich. Congregational hymns, "Lord Of The Dance" and "I'll Fly Away". Urn bearer is Thomas M. Ulrich.
Anna Emma Ulrich was born Jan. 27, 1925, in Helen Township on a farm north of Plato. She was the ninth child born to Henry Sr. and Dorothea (Ritter) Schmidt. Her parents, Volga Germans, immigrated to the United States from Krasnojahr, Russia in 1912. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Helen Township, and was confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe by The Rev. Alfred Streafort.
Anna grew up in the Glencoe area, attending elementary school at District 8 and also First Evangelical Lutheran School in Glencoe. She graduated from Glencoe High School in 1943.
Following graduation, Anna worked as a bookkeeper for Wilson & Co. in Glencoe and also for the ASCS Program. She married Donn Ulrich on Sept. 17, 1949. They had four children, Pam, Carol, Tom and Tim and lived on the family farm, which was homesteaded in 1856, all their married lives. Anna continued living there after her husband, Donn, passed away in 1996. She then moved to Hutchinson in October, 2001.
Anna loved to garden, play cards and travel. She was also a very active volunteer and one who like to be busy.
Anna passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, at the age of 96 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Anna is survived by her sons, Thomas Ulrich and his wife, Karlene of Hutchinson, Timothy Ulrich of Hutchinson; daughter Pamela Buckingham and her husband, William of Carver; grandchildren, Anna, Greg, and Evan Buckingham, Thomas, Ashley, and Katherine Ulrich, Carlie, Claire, and Connor Ulrich; 11 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Sr. and Dorothea Schmidt; husband Donn Ulrich; daughter Carol Haukos; brothers, Henry Schmidt and his wife, Lorna, Fred Schmidt and his wife, Verna, Carl Schmidt and his wife, Edna, Herman Schmidt, Walter Schmidt and his wife, Verona, John Schmidt, Victor Schmidt; sisters, Emily Bergmann and her husband, Earl, Dorothy Vollmer and her husband, Ernest, Marth Stoeckmann and her husband, Ernie, Elsie Schmidt (in infancy).
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.