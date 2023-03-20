March 16, 2023
Annette Ida Knutson, 81 of Cokato, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home of Litchfield with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Ripley Cemetery will follow the ceremony.
Annette was born in Forest City, on Dec. 29, 1941 to Albert and Clara Euerle and attended and graduated from Litchfield High School. In true Minnesota fashion- in the middle of a snowstorm on April 15, 1961, Annette married her lifelong love, Algot “Junior” Knutson and the couple had four daughters. In addition to raising their children, the couple enjoyed playing in country music bands together entertaining the surrounding community. Their household was always filled with country music.
Annette was a wonderful mom and spent most of her working years at home taking care of her daughters. That being said, she was a very hard worker and also spent time working at the local bank, in the kitchen at the DC High School, and a variety of factory jobs. Cats were very near and dear to her, especially her sweet Lucy whom she adopted from Heart of Minnesota Animal Rescue. Fishing, gardening, and cheering on her Minnesota sports teams were also among her passions.
Left to celebrate Annette’s memory are her children, Wanda Johnson of Hastings, Lori Carlson-Coronado (Louis) of San Antonio, Texas, Karen (Keith) Severns of Mankato, Diane (Patrick) DuPaul of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Kevin (Christine) Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Vanessa (David) Simpson, Elizabeth (Eric) Craig, Zachary Carlson, Nicholas (Michele) Carlson, Jake Severns, Macalaster Severns, Ashley Odenthal, Bryana (J.J.) Ciesielski, Carly Odenthal; great-grandchildren, Blake, Lydia, Mia, Sam, Daniel, Alan, Ericka, Kailey, Lila, Jace; brother Gerald (Audrey) Euerle; many nieces, nephews and other loving family.
Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Albert, Fred, Lennox, Berton, William; sister, Margaret.
Memorials are preferred to Heart of Minnesota Animal Rescue www.heartofminnesota.org