June 5, 2023
Antony “Tony” M. Jensen, 66, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, June 5, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Funeral service was Saturday, June 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring and the Rev. Steve Olcott. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were, “Just As I Am”, “Take My Hand Precious Lord” and “Blessed Assurance”. Special music was “I Can Only Imagine”. Casket bearers were, Nathan Jensen, Rebecca Jensen, Aric Jensen, Elena Jensen, Gregg Jensen, Nicole Jensen, Kaitlin Jensen.
Antony “Tony” Maynard Jensen was born on June 22, 1956, in Harlan, Iowa. He was the son of Maynard and Rose Marie (Hansen) Jensen. Tony was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. He received his education in Elk Horn, Iowa and was a graduate of the Elk Horn High School Class of 1974. Tony furthered his education at Iowa Central Community College, graduating with a degree in livestock marketing and management.
On May 7, 1977, Tony was united in marriage to Denise Rodacker at the Congregational Church in Harlan. This marriage was blessed with five children, Ryan, Nathan, Aric, Gregg, and Kaitlin. Tony and Denise resided in the Elk Horn area until 1983, moving to Sheldon, Iowa, and then Alexandria, in 1984. In 1988, Tony and Denise moved to Hutchinson, where they have resided for the past 35 years. They shared 46 years of marriage.
Tony grew up on a farm and loved farming with his dad. After college, Tony took employment with International Harvester, working as the parts manager for dealerships in Avoca, Atlantic and Sheldon and then Alexandria. In 1987, Tony was presented with an opportunity to become an independent contractor for Oak Grove Dairy in Norwood. He moved his family to Hutchinson and delivered dairy products to stores, schools and care facilities in southern Minnesota for over 20 years. After Oak Grove Dairy was bought out by Kemps, he found employment as a truck driver with other area companies, until finally finding just the right fit. He began driving for Kottke Trucking in Buffalo Lake, in Feb. of 2014 and retired in May of 2023.
Tony was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson for the past 35 years. His faith and the love for his family sustained him. He volunteered as a Boy Scout leader, taught Sunday School and was coaxed into dancing with his daughter for her recitals. Tony and Denise also briefly filled in as youth group leaders while the church was searching for a new youth director.
Tony enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family and his friends, especially his grandkids. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He loved playing cards and games with his family, especially when he was winning. He was a great athlete in high school, excelling in both football and baseball. He continued playing baseball and softball as time permitted into his fifties on adult leagues. Tony was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye football fan. He never missed listening to or watching a Hawkeye football game. He and Denise loved attending Hawkeye games together and even indoctrinated their kids with a memorable trip to one of the homecoming games in Iowa City. Tony loved spending time outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing, hiking, and gardening. He never lost his passion for farming and relished any opportunity to visit farming museums or events. He also loved to tinker on things, whether it be one of his cars or a project of some sort in his garage. Often, projects didn’t get finished, but he was in his happy place. In July of 2020, Tony was diagnosed with prostate cancer after fracturing his back. In true spirit, Tony overcame his physical limitations and fought
valiantly for almost three years, managing to continue to work full time, as he was determined not to let it get the best of him.
Tony passed so very peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, at the age of 66 years, 11 months and 14 days.
Blessed be his memory.
Tony is survived by his wife, Denise Jensen of Hutchinson; children, Ryan Jensen of Woodbury, Nathan Jensen and his wife, Rebecca of Charlotte, North Carolina, Aric Jensen and his wife, Elena of Hutchinson, Gregg Jensen and his wife, Nicole of Hutchinson, Kaitlin Jensen of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Freya Jensen, Odin Jensen, Charlotte Jensen, Asher Jensen, Alistair Jensen, Sasha Jensen, Tim Volkov and Julian Volkov; sisters, Patricia Lange and Diane Jensen both of Sibley, Iowa; mother-in-law, Marilyn Rodacker of Harlan, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Jay Rodacker and Jon Rodacker and his special friend Jeanne, all of Harlan, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Rose Marie Jensen; brother, Carl Jensen; father-in-law, Vernon Rodacker; brother-in-law, Tim Lange.
