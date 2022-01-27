Jan. 24, 2022
Arabelle Louise Jorgenson, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. Memorial service is at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Clergy officiating is Mark Richardson.
Arabelle Louise Jorgenson (née Prieve) was born on Dec. 18, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Alfred and Louise Prieve (née Schumann). Arabelle was baptized in 1930 and later confirmed in her faith in 1942 both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. She received her education at parochial school in Acoma Township and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1947, where she was class treasurer and a member of the So-Ko Club and Ski-Hi.
On Dec. 25, 1950, Arabelle married Irving Royal Jorgenson (née Gaard) at Immanuel Lutheran Parsonage in Acoma Township. This marriage was blessed with four children, James, Jolene, Mark and Janet “Jan”. As a U.S. Airforce spouse, Arabelle traveled the world throughout her life, spending years in Okinawa, France, England, Illinois, Alabama, and Arizona. In 2010, she returned home to Hutchinson to spend her final years with friends and family. Arabelle and Irving shared 57 years of marriage before the passing of Irving in 2007.
Arabelle was employed as a secretary, bookkeeper, and an office manager at “The Resort” R.V. Park in Mesa, Arizona until her retirement in 1997. After returning to Hutchinson, Arabelle became a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. In addition to her faith, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, playing bridge, and reading. She was a talented baker, renowned for her mouthwatering cookies and pies. Arabelle especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Arabelle passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, at Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel, at the age of 92 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Arabelle is survived by her children, Jolene (John) Landfair of Hutchinson, Mark R. (Karen) Jorgenson of New Orleans, Louisiana, Janet “Jan” Johnson of Twin Falls, Idaho; her grandchildren, Calyn (Jeff) Liestman, Shon (Shelly) Landfair, Justin (Vanessa) Johnson, Jennilee (Justin) Byington, Meghan (Bobbie) Ragsdale, and Julia (Chase) Lirette; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Delfred (Elaine) Prieve of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, relatives and friends.
Arabelle is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Louise Prieve; husband Irving R. Jorgenson; infant son James Irving Jorgenson; sisters-in-law, Dwan Walter, Kathy (Ardis) Kelly; brother-in-law Richard Burtness.
The family invites everyone to Christ the King Lutheran Church for a luncheon following the service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.