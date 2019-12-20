Dec. 11, 2019
Archie D. Kucera, 81, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service was Friday, Dec. 20, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. JJ Morgan. Organist was Diane Wanzek. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “Borning Cry” and “Because He Lives.” Urn bearer was Kurt Dvorak.
Archie David Kucera was born March 31, 1938, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was the son of Arthur and Christine (Hlavka) Kucera. Archie was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Czech Brethren Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. He received his education in Hutchinson and graduated with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1956.
Archie entered active military service in the United States Army April 17, 1957, in Hutchinson. He received an honorable discharge April 16, 1959, at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and achieved the rank of SP 4 (T) (E-4.)
On Nov. 11, 1961, Archie was joined in holy marriage to Sandra Moody at the Czech Brethren Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. This marriage was blessed with two sons, David and Chuck. Archie and Sandra resided in Hutchinson. They shared 58 years of marriage.
Archie was employed at 3M for 35 years, finishing his career as an engineer. He enjoyed traveling to Germany, Italy, China, Trinidad, Guatemala and South Africa for work. After retiring from 3M, he worked for 10 years at the Hutchinson Public Library as the custodian. For several years he worked as a volunteer at the library doing book repair. Archie was also a custodian at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson for 20 years. He served as usher, trustee, church council member and also a member of the memorial committee.
Archie enjoyed playing in several 500 card clubs and reading military history and mystery books. He also enjoyed farming and fishing. One of his hobbies was baking kolaches, which came from the Czech tradition. He could be found at many Hutchinson sporting events, especially when his kids or grandchildren were playing.
Blessed be his memory.
Archie is survived by his wife Sandra Kucera of Hutchinson; children, David Kucera and his wife, Cathy, of Hutchinson and Chuck Kucera and his wife, Stacy, of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Trent and his wife Kayla, Kaylee, Mason, Alexa and Jack Kucera; nephews, Kurt Dvorak, Mark Dvorak, Gordon Konerza, Gerald Konerza, Gerald Shamla, Jr. and Joseph Shamla; nieces, Chris Donnay, Cindy Ludewig, Geri Dolney, Tammy Bohning, Robyn Soltis, Kim Rumrill and Kari Steele; sister Grace Konerza of Silver Lake; brother-in-law Gerald Shamla of St. Joseph; sister-in-law Deb Anderson of Watertown; and many other relatives and friends.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Christine Kucera; sister Doris Dvorak; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Konerza and Edward Dvorak; and sister-in-law Barb Shamla.
