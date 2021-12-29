Dec. 15, 2021
Ardell Anderson, 94, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Ecumen Oaks and Pines in Hutchinson. Graveside service was Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Honorary casket bearers were her nieces and nephews.
Ernstine Ardell Gassman was born on Jan. 5, 1927, in Hector Township, Renville County. She was the daughter of Ernst and Nellie (Rice) Gassman. Ardell graduated from Hutchinson High School in Hutchinson.
On Sept. 3, 1948, Ardell was united in marriage to Stanley A. Anderson at the Lake Jennie Covenant Church Parsonage. Ardell and Stanley resided in Hutchinson. They shared 58 years of marriage, before Stanley passed away on Aug. 7, 2007.
Ardell was employed in the Insurance Department at First National Bank in Hutchinson for many years. Ardell enjoyed needle point, quilting, sewing, reading, candy making, baking, and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Ardell passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Ecumen Oaks and Pines in Hutchinson, at the age of 94 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Ardell is survived by her brothers, Mike (Grace) Gassman of Coon Rapids, Ernest Gassman of Greenleaf, David (Rebecca) Gassman of Hutchinson; sisters, Donna Roy of Osceola, Wisconsin, Pat Vlcek of Dassel, Helen Whitfield of Interlachen, Florida, Lori Hughes of Darwin; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Ardell is preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Nellie Gassman; husband Stanley Anderson; brothers, Harry Gassman and Duane Gassman.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.